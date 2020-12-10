A-List Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

Talk show host and television personality Ellen DeGeneres has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. DeGeneres shared a photo of her announcement on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” the 62-year-old talk show host wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“Please stay healthy and safe,” she added. “Love, Ellen.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been filming without an in-studio audience and with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests since season 18 premiered in September. Recently, she has had a small in-studio audience. DeGeneres did not clarify if or how her show production will continue.

A Telepictures spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

DeGeneres’ Friends Are Wishing Her Well

Since DeGeneres announced her COVID-19 diagnosis, many of her favorite guests and friends have wished her a speedy recovery. Sophia Grace commented, “Get well soon Aunty Ellen.” DeGeneres’ DJ and occasional host tWitch commented, “Love you much Ellen!” YouTuber and friend Kallen Allen wrote, “Get well soon Mama E!”

Television show host Allison Holker wrote, “We love you!! ❤️❤️ Get well.” A close friend and employee to DeGeneres Jeannie Klisiewicz showed her support by commenting, “Love you Ellen ♥️♥️!” The Office actress Ellie Kemper wrote, “❤️❤️❤️”

Fans have also been supporting DeGeneres. “Feel better and speedy recovery we love you,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I’m sorry Ellen. Praying for Portia too.” A fan added, “Get well soon Ellen. Loads and loads n loads of love to you from far off distance but with great intensity, so you heal faster ❤️❤️❤️”

DeGeneres Joins a List of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive

Since COVID-19 began spreading earlier this year, many celebrities have come forward announcing they’ve contracted the virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made headlines in March when they were some of the first celebrities to announced they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Actor Idris Elba and his wife came next in the line of stars to announce a diagnosis on March 16. “Looks, this is serious,” he said in a video announcement. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen shared a positive diagnosis with fans on March 20. Similar to DeGeneres, Cohen hosts a talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At the time, Cohen told fans, “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Some other notable stars who have contracted the virus include Prince Charles, Pink, Todd Chrisley, Chris Cuomo, George Stephanopoulos, Madonna, Mel Gibson, Lena Dunham, Tiffany Haddish, Robert Pattinson, Neil Patrick Harris, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Prince William, Hugh Grant, Ben Platt, JoJo Siwa, and Kyle Richards, among many others.

