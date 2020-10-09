Eugene Spencer Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison

On tonight’s new episode of Suspicious Minds titled “Chi Town Gossip,” the case against Qaw’mane “Young QC” Wilson and hitman Eugene Spencer will be examined.

Eugene Spencer was hired by Wilson, who was an aspiring rapper who allegedly wanted to kill his own mother in order to get access to his inheritance, The Washington Post reported.

According to the episode synopsis for “Chi Town Gossip,” “The brutal murder of a local icon upends a tight-knit Chicago community. Neighbors whisper about the killer’s identity and detectives must break down walls of silence to uncover the shocking plot to murder a mother and owner of a successful hair salon.”

Read on to learn more about Spencer’s sentence, trial and where he is now.

Spencer Was a Co-Defendant At The Murder Trial

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Qaw’mane "Young QC" Wilson in the murder of his mother https://t.co/ibOPm1Kk1O — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 6, 2019

During the trial against Spencer and Wilson, the prosecutors argued that Wilson persuaded Spencer to either rob Wilson’s mother or kill her so that he could receive money, according to The Washington Post. This information was based on videos of confessions shown at the trial.

Spencer told investigators that Wilson offered him $3,500 to kill Holmes, so, on September 2, 2020, according to The Washington Post, he broke into Holmes’s apartment. He took advantage of the fact she was sleeping and shot her before stabbing her.

According to Independent UK, the timeline may have been a bit different than that. The website reported that Spencer shot Holmes, knocked Wyatt unconscious, and then left the home and called Wilson. After learning that he wasn’t sure if Holmes was dead, Wilson allegedly told Spencer to go back and make sure, which Spencer did by going back in and stabbing Holmes.

Holmes’s boyfriend Curtis Wyatt struggled against Wilson and called 911. He was the one who later identified Spencer as the man who killed Holmes, the report states.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the defense tried to paint Wyatt as a suspect in the murder.

According to an article by the BBC, the Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said that Wilson had performed matricide.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him,” he said at the trial. “A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it away from her.”

Spencer Is Serving a 100-Year Sentence

Qaw'mane Wilson, rapper accused of killing mom, heckled by uncle in court http://t.co/BfQQx4Uanj pic.twitter.com/N8AhJ67wQQ — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) May 6, 2015

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Spencer is currently serving his sentence at the Menard Correctional Center. He has a projected parole date of March 22, 2080, the site reports. The breakdown of charges and sentences includes 45 years for murder, 25 years for attempted murder, and 25 years for home invasion with intent to cause injury.

According to The Washington Post, a getaway driver named Loriana Johnson was sentenced to 14 years for the crime.

Before his verdict was handed down, Wilson said he loved his mother more than anyone, according to the BBC. The jury deliberated for two hours before deciding on the verdict.

“I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me,” he said. “She was all I had. That’s it.”

Spencer will be in prison until at least his parole date, at which time he may be eligible for release depending on the decision of the parole board.

