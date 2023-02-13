Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Reveals He Rejected Hollywood Star

A former “Bachelor” lead is revealing on a podcast that he chose appearing on the show over dating a Hollywood star.

The comments came from former “Bachelor” Ben Flajnik, who appeared on the “She’s All Bach” podcast with Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney in February 2023.

The podcasters wrote with the episode, “Former Bachelor Ben Flajnik joins the conversation and talks about the last time he spoke with ex Courtney Robertson, his relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt before becoming The Bachelor, skinny dipping on national television, and what really happened with Kris Jenner.”

That’s right. Flajnik said he was dating Hollywood star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is known for her role in “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but they broke up because he wanted to go on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ben Flajnik Says He Decided to Go on the Show Even Though He Was Dating Jennifer Love Hewitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Flajnik (@benflajnik)

Flajnik, who was the Bachelor in 2012, ended up proposing to Courtney Robertson at the end of the program, although they eventually broke up for good.

He told the podcasters that Hewitt asked him not to go on “The Bachelor.” However, he revealed that the relationship was in its earliest stages at the time, so he decided to go on the program.

“I was like, ‘Well, there’s not much I can do here now,'” he said he told her. “We’re dating for a couple weeks — I wasn’t going to not do The Bachelor.”

He also told the podcasters that the producers wanted him to stop seeing Kris Jenner, with whom he developed a friendship after appearing on her talk show. They ended up having wine together, and he also got to know other members of the Jenner-Kardashian family, he said on the podcast.

Flajnik said on the podcast that the producers “called me up and were like, ‘What are you doing? Stop.'”

He said he responded, “I was like, ‘What? She’s really nice!'”

Ben Flajnik Previously Called Jennifer Love Hewitt a ‘Nice Girl’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Flajnik (@benflajnik)

Flajnik has made comments about dating Hewitt before. In 2011, Daily Mail reported that he revealed to USA Today that he had gone on one date with Hewitt, who reached out to him and wanted to come to the winery to see him.

“She’s a nice girl, but I wasn’t – it was right in the middle of the time when I was deciding to be the Bachelor,” he told USA today, according to Daily Mail.

Furthermore, he revealed to the site that he did not want to date a celebrity, according to Daily Mail, which reported that he said, “When this is all said and done, ending up with a Hollywood celebrity is not something that I want.”

Today, Flajnik describes himself on his Instagram page as an “entrepreneur, world traveler & an oyster shucker.”

He recently posted about taking his mother to Japan.

He also posted photos of his 40th birthday.

