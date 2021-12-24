Free Rides on Christmas Eve & Day 2021 if You’ve Been Drinking

Many people like to drink on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they need a way to get home safely. That’s where Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services come in handy, along with specials for cabs that are offered in region-specific locations. Whether you’re back home visiting friends and you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car because your family is borrowing yours, there are plenty of options for getting a lift for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes to help ease the cost a bit. AAA, for example, has some locations offering its sober program for the holidays this year, but not in every location where it’s been in the past.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Most codes, however, are limited to new Uber users only. According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may be available for a limited time.

NewRider25 for $2.50 off your first 10 trips, NewRider18 for up to $3 off your first six trips, NewRider16 for up to $4 off your first four trips, and NewRider15 for up to $5 off your first three trips.

You can find more coupon codes listed on RetailMeNot.

Albuquerque & Santa Fe, New Mexico: Residents of Bernalillo County can use the code MERRY21 to get a credit of up to $15 off, for two rides per person, through 3 a.m. December 27. Only available to the first 2,000 eligible riders, DoT reported.

You can get a $15 Uber credit, not including tip, with the code ENDWI2021 from November 23 through January 3, 2022, My High Plains reported. This is sponsored by NMDOT and the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber. New York: Certain regions of New York (including Utica, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Capital Region, and Plattsburgh) have free Uber rides all year round for people who have been drinking, courtesy of Martin, Harding & Mazzotti. These are only available for businesses who have signed up to be part of the rideshare program. Learn more details here.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may help. Please note that many of them are for new riders only. Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

JULIA3952 – $5 off a ride

CHRISTIAN08237 – $10 off a ride

SANDRA749825 – $5 off a ride

Note that all deals are subject to change at any time.

Additional Safe Ride Programs for Cab Rides & Metro Services

Other safe ride programs are being offered around the country. In addition, some local regional transportation services are offering discounts for the holidays (although more are offered for New Year’s Eve than Christmas Eve), so you will want to check with your city even if it’s not listed below.

Charlotte, North Carolina: The Charlotte Area Transportation System is offering free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for certain transportation lines, WBTV reported.

Green-N-Go Cab and Yellow Cab are offering free taxi rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Caller.com reported. It’s funded by Andrews Distributing Company, Dos Equis Beer, Green-N-Go Cabs and Yellow Cab. The free cab rides will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, no questions asked. Taxi rides can only be used to go home. Call or text 361-299-9999 to book a free ride. East Valley Waymo Rides: The autonomous driving service Waymo is offering half-off rides to the public around the holidays, Yahoo! News reported. From noon Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, any rider using the Waymo app in the East Valley service area can get 50% off one ride using the code MADD21.

The autonomous driving service Waymo is offering half-off rides to the public around the holidays, Yahoo! News reported. From noon Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, any rider using the Waymo app in the East Valley service area can get 50% off one ride using the code MADD21. Los Angeles: Metro is offering free bus and train rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, NBC Los Angeles reported. Metro is also offering free rides in its Bike Share Program from December 24 through January 2. Metro will run a holiday service schedule on Christmas Day.

Metro is offering free bus and train rides on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, NBC Los Angeles reported. Metro is also offering free rides in its Bike Share Program from December 24 through January 2. Metro will run a holiday service schedule on Christmas Day. Nebraska (Douglas & Sarpy County): Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop PC are offering safe ride homes for Nebraska residents in Douglas and Sarpy Counties now through December 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (You can’t get a ride to or from Iowa.) You’ll only be taken to a home or hotel. Just call 402-292-2222 and press option #2 for a live dispatcher and mention Haputman O’Brien Safe Ride Home for the free ride. Or download the zTrip app, create a profile without a payment method, book your free ride, and tell the driver it’s a Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home to get the ride for free.

Note that all deals are subject to change at any time.

AAA’s ‘Tipsy Tow’ Service Is Available in Some Locations

AAA’s Tipsy Tow and Holiday Safe Ride program was on hiatus and not being offered this year, an AAA representative told Heavy at Thanksgiving. However, it does appear that the service has been re-launched in some limited locations, according to a story by MLive. AAA is offering a “tow to go” service from 6 p.m. December 24 to 6 a.m. January 3 in Michigan, MLive reported. But it only transports within a 10-mile radius. Call 855-286-9246 for help. Only one passenger is allowed per vehicle and face masks are required.

Fox 13 also reported that from December 24-January 3, the service will be available in some regions in Florida, along with Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fort Wayne/South Bend, Indiana. However, the 10-mile-radius tow still applies, and some rural areas or areas with severe weather conditions may not have the program available.

You should call 855-2-TOW-2-GO to see if the program is available near you (and free for both AAA members and non-members), Fox 13 reported.

