Garth Brooks’ Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Garth Brooks is a popular country singer and songwriter. Brooks is currently married to fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood. The two first met in 1987, and they got married in 2005. But before Yearwood, Brooks was married to Sandy Mahl from 1986 until 2001 when their divorce was finalized, per BBC.

Brooks and Mahl may no longer be together, but they do share three kids together: Taylor Mayne Pearl (born 1992), August Anna (born 1994), and Allie Colleen Brooks (born 1996). Brooks also has two grandchildren: Karalynn and Gwendolyn, from his daughter August.

“They saw both their parents in the morning and both their parents in the evening, and for 14 years,” Garth told the Tennessean in 2019. “That was how we ran it, because we knew it was right for those kids. If you did what was right for the kids, you were going to do what was right for you. It was simple.”

Here’s what you need to know about Garth Brooks’ daughters:

1. Brooks Confessed His Divorce Made Him Nervous to Be a Dad

When Brooks and Mahl separated, the three girls were still fairly young, at 8, 6, and 4-years-old. “I was living with three strange women that I did not know,” Brooks confessed in his 2019 A&E documentary, “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.”

Brooks added that he was thankful he began seeing his now wife Trisha Yearwood shortly after his divorce, so she could help him raise his daughters. “I was about to get a crash course in females…and my best friend showed up,” Brooks continued saying.

“They got the right amount of their mom in them, the right amount of me in them, and the right amount of Trisha’s influence in them as well,” Brooks told FOX news, as reported by Country Fan Cast. “So I think everything happens for a reason at a time.”

2. Brooks Took a Major Career Break to Raise His Kids

As many Brooks fans know, the country singer decided to take a hiatus in 2000. The country singer announced his retirement from recording and preforming in October 2000.

“I feel that what I am trading it for is more important at this point in my life – which I never thought that I would find anything that would be that important – your relationship to your children is to anybody who is a parent out there. So, today we start a new life,” Brooks said in a press conference, per Yahoo Music.

While he did take some significant time off to spend more time with family, Brooks eventually jumped back into the game. He started a partial comeback in 2005 with some performances and compilation albums, but in 2009, he began a part-time residency in Las Vegas. After his residency finished in 2014, he announced he would sign with Sony Music and return to his singing career once again.

3. Brooks’ Youngest Daughter May Be Following in Her Dad’s Footsteps

Brooks’ youngest daughter is 24-year-old Allie Colleen Brooks Roberts. Roberts graduated from Belmont University and hopes to become a country singer-songwriter, according to Country Fan Cast. She married Jonathan Roberts in 2018, and she’s been pursuing a singing career throughout her life. She just released her debut full-length album “Stones” in April 2021.

“Ever since I was a kid, my dad has taught me basically one lesson, and that’s to put your head down and work,” Roberts shared with American Songwriter. “If I wasn’t where I wanted to be where I was in soccer, it’s because I didn’t work. If I wasn’t where I wanted to be in school, or with my friends, or just with myself, the answer was always to put my head down and work. So it never really crossed my mind to do it any other kind of way.”

4. Brooks Became a Grandpa in 2013

Not only does Brooks have three daughters, but he also has two grandchildren. August Anna Brooks Russell, now 27-years-old, welcomed her first child when she was 19-years-old. She welcomed daughter Karalynn with her high school sweetheart Chance Michael Russell in July 2013, per Taste of Country.

“Our family would first like to thank everyone for their warm wishes and sweet celebration of Baby K’s arrival,” Brooks told Tulsa World at the time. “Our children’s lives have always been extremely private and they have been endlessly encouraged to be their own people.”

The two got married after baby Karalynn and then welcomed a second daughter named Gwendolyn in December 2016.

5. Brooks Named One of His Daughters After Two Singer-Songwriters

Last but not least, Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks is the oldest daughter at 28-years-old. She studied history at Oklahoma State University and graduated in 2016, per Country Fan Cast. Taylor Brooks is known for being more private, but she does pop on her sisters’ social media pages every now and then.

She’s currently enrolled in seminary school at Vanderbilt University and pursuing her master’s degree in theological studies, according to Country Fan Cast. Brooks named his daughter after singer-songwriters James Taylor and Minnie Pearl!

