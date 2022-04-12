See Gilbert Gottfried’s Chilling Instagram Post About Bob Saget

Legendary comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried has died after a battle with a long illness, his family said in a statement shared on social media on April 12, 2022.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the message announcing his death read, in part.

Fans from all over the world have flocked to Instagram and Twitter to leave their condolences after hearing the tragic news. Upon looking at Gottfried’s Instagram account, some fans noticed a few things of note. Many paid attention to his most recent Instagram post, in which he made a joke about the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, and the other, an eerie photo of him with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, both of whom are dead.

Gottfried Shared a Photo of Himself With Late Comedians Bob Saget & Louis Anderson in January

Fans taking a stroll down memory lane may have scrolled through Gottfried’s Instagram account after hearing the news that he had died. This is evident by the numerous new comments on different posts that Gottfried had previously uploaded on his account.

There is one post in particular, however, that is causing quite a stir. It’s a picture that Gottfried posted in January 2022.

“This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed,” Gottfried captioned the photo of himself posing for a selfie alongside two of his friends who are both dead.

The comments section of the post has filled up with comments about Gottfried being reunited with his friends, Saget and Anderson.

“Horrible. All three legends gone in an instant of time,” one comment read.

“You’re all back together now RIP,” another person added.

“Now you are with your friends forever RIP gilbert,” a third Instagram user wrote.

On January 9, 2022, Gottfried posted a photo of him and Saget.

“Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” he captioned the pic.

Gottfried’s Last Instagram Post Was With Chris Rock & Featured a Joke About the Oscars

The last Instagram photo that Gilbert posted to the platform was on March 28, 2022. Gottfried put a picture of himself with comedian, actor and Academy Award’s host, Chris Rock.

“Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?” Gottfried joked in the caption.

The post received several comments, with some fans answering Gottfried’s question and others making jokes of their own.

Prior to this post, Gottfried shared a photo of Quincy Jones.

“Happy Birthday Quincy Jones. Please come on my podcast and talk about Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor,” he captioned the post uploaded on March 14, 2022.

