Golden Globes 2021 Date, Time & Channel

It’s Golden Globe Awards day! Get the rundown on the 2021 edition of the Globes, what time it starts, what channel to watch, info on if it’s in person & more.

This year’s Golden Globes will be filmed on both the east and west coast, with Tina Fey co-hosting from New York and Amy Poehler co-hosting from California, according to USA Today. Presenters are reported to be in person at both locations but winners will be virtually accepting their awards.

There will also be a live audience, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The audience will be made up of frontline healthcare workers and essential workers.

For more information on the 2021 Golden Globes, read on below.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 DATE: The date of the 2021 Golden Globes is February 28, 2021. The awards show was originally supposed to air in January 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed, as reported by CNBC.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 TIME: The show will start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and it will end at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 CHANNEL: This year’s Golden Globes are set to air on the NBC network.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 HOSTS: NBC reported that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are the 2021 hosts of the Globes. They previously hosted the event from 2013-2015.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 LOCATION: USA Today has reported there will be two locations involved in the broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards for 2021. Fey will co-host from the Rainbow Room venue in New York City and Poehler will host from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 RED CARPET: E! will air its E! Countdown to the Red Carpet annual special from 4 – 6 p.m. ET. Then, its E! Live From the Red Carpet will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET. Earlier this month, Ryan Seacrest announced that he would be retiring from red carpet coverage, so he will not be a part of this year’s Golden Globes coverage. The official Golden Globes pre-show will air on NBC from 7 – 8 p.m. ET.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 PRESENTERS: According to Rolling Stone, the presenters for the 2021 awards show include, “Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.” The movie Mank and the show The Crown lead with the most nominations, with six each.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD RECIPIENT: Jane Fonda is a legend in the entertainment industry and she is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. According to the Golden Globes, Fonda is being awarded this honor for her “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Fonda wears many hats as a fitness icon, actress, activist, and producer. She comes from a famous family, as her father was actor Peter Fonda. He was also a Golden Globe Award winner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fonda’s Golden Globes tribute will include appearances by Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes and Lin-Manuel Miranda

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 CAROL BURNETT AWARD RECIPIENT: Norman Lear is a TV writer and producer, who is known for shows including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, and Good Times. As part of the tribute to Lear, USA Today stated that several big names will participate, including Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Brie Larson and Laverne Cox.

In an interview with USA Today, Fonda revealed she actually had a memorable connection with Lear. Fonda thanked him, saying, “At the height of my being ‘controversial’ and I wasn’t getting hired very much, you invited me to be to be on stage with John Wayne. That meant the world to me, because that was not happening to me very often then. You went out of your way to send me a signal that I was still acceptable in the Hollywood crowd.”

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Weighs in on Teresa Giudice’s New Man