Grammys 2022 Performers & Presenters

It’s music’s biggest night! The biggest songs and artists from this last year will face off at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Despite being delayed, the Grammys returns with an audience this year. Last year’s Grammy Awards was modified to have socially distant performances and only a few artists were able to attend in person.

The ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. Here is what you need to know:

Grammys 2022 Presenters

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will feature “a diverse roster of artists, musicians and actors” as presenters, according to a press release.

The announcement revealed those stars include, “current Grammy nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actors and musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie.”

Grammys 2022 Performers & Performances

The 2022 Grammys will feature performances from across musical genres, including hip hop, musical theater, pop, country and more.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Grammys announced the performers include “J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.”

Host Trevor Noah told Variety that he is most excited to see BTS and Billie Eilish’s performances. Noah added that Silk Sonic’s album was his favorite from this last year.

The “In Memorian” segment will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 Grammys

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for the second time. “The Daily Show” host led last year’s unconventional ceremony, which was held without a typical audience.

“There are two parts to doing my job — one part is doing the job and the other part is then seeing how people respond to the job that you’ve done, although in this case it was difficult to have a sense of that because there was no live audience,” the 38-year-old told Variety of last year’s ceremony. “It was a Grammys like no other, it was a really complicated affair, it was the brainchild of [executive producer] Ben Winston and I think he did a fantastic job — but it was really a coming together of many ideas, so I was just happy that I didn’t screw the thing up and it went according to plan. I guess I felt good enough to do it again!”

While Noah has become known for his political commentary on “The Daily Show,” the comedian teased that the audience will get a break.

“When I’m coming to the Grammys I like to take a break from all the politics I do on ‘The Daily Show’ and enjoy a night of music and a broader audience, because that’s part of who I am as a human being,” he told the publication. “People think I live my life 24-7 only speaking about politics and news, but I don’t. Doing this is not dissimilar to a race-car driver who gets to ride motorbikes for a weekend — you’re still on a vehicle that’s moving very quickly, but ‘Ah, this is a different idea, a different feeling.’”

Noah was previously nominated for Best “Comedy Album” at the 2020 Grammy Awards, losing out to Dave Chappell’s “Sticks & Stones.”

