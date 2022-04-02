Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Trick Fans With April Fools’ Joke

Just kidding! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel admitted their new HGTV series, “500 Days of Reno,” was an April Fools’ Joke.

The “Property Brothers” star shared the news of their fake show on Instagram, with the announcement formatted like others from the network. According to its purported series description, “Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel are ready for reno! The couple are buying a dilapidated apartment building and will make it over one unit at a time during their 500 Days of Reno.”

“Move over @mrdrewscott, there’s a new sheriff in town!” the “New Girl” actress wrote in her Instagram Story on April 1, 2022. She shared Scott’s post, adding, “@jonathanscott, I’d just like to say that me keeping this a secret until now confirms my position as the worlds-greatest-secret-keeper.”

But the couple soon fessed up. “OKAY IT WAS AN APRIL FOOLS,” the “Brother vs. Brother” star edited the post’s caption to reveal. “we had to do it…but now I kinda DO want to get a building with Zooey. We’re a great pair”

Deschanel wrote in her Instagram Story, Confession: “‘500 Days of Reno’ was in fact an April Fool’s Joke.” She polled her followers, with 51% admitting “YOU GOT ME,” while 49% claimed, “I KNEW IT ALL ALONG!!!”

Scott and Deschanel’s fake series was a pun on her hit film, “500 Days of Summer.” HGTV got in on the fun, referencing Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character from the movie with the comment, “Is Tom on the demo crew? Can’t wait to watch all 500 episodes!”

The couple first met in 2019 while filming “Carpool Karaoke” with their famous siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. The “Almost Famous” actress shares daughter Elsie, 6, and son Charlie, 4, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Deschanel Appeared on ‘Celebrity IOU’ With Scott

While the couple will not be teaming up for “500 Days of Reno,” Deschanel did appear on season 2 of “Celebrity IOU.” The series sees the Scott twins team up with stars to surprise someone special in their life with a renovation.

The 42-year-old renovated the home of her life-long best friend, Sarah. HGTV described her as a “​​mom of two who is studying to become a therapist.”

“Sarah and I met before the first day of Kindergarten because we were going to be in a carpool together. From day one, everything Sarah did I thought was just the best,” Deschanel said in a press release.

She added, “Sarah is one of those people who I will always be there for because she’s like my sister and she has always been there for me too. It’s so nice to have somebody that you can mutually lean upon and be there for—always. She really means a lot to me.”

Scott & Deschanel Are Renovating Their ‘Forever Home’

Scott and Deschanel are working together on a new project: renovating their forever home.

“I’ve got some exciting almost New Years news…” Scott announced on Instagram in December 2021. “Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home! It’s a full blown reno and you can follow us through the journey over the next few issues of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.”

In an essay the 43-year-old wrote for his magazine, he revealed the couple wanted an old home with a lot of space. Eventually, they came across “a 1938 Georgia-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord,” he wrote. Deschanel’s kids named the home “Park House” with its “lush lawn and massive California sycamores.”

“And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it,” he wrote in the essay. “The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

