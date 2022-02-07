Will ‘Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime’ Return for a 2nd Season?

Going into the finale of “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime,” Guy Fieri revealed a second season of the Food Network competition is possible. He weighed in on the show’s future while promoting his upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

“It’s just been recently coming up. Like, how do you do it again because it’s such a unique piece,” the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host told Heavy. He added, “I don’t just want to rehash the same thing. You’d have to have another facet to it or another experience for them.”

Fieri continued, “But yeah, it might happen. It’s been doing great, the show’s been highly regarded and a lot of viewers.”

The six-episode series saw competitors face off in “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime” to win a franchise of Chicken Guy.

This season’s participants include Kevin Cooper of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chase Davis of Atlanta, Georgia; Cayton Flippen of Paris, Texas; Eboni Henry of Dallas, Texas; Chelsea Sargent-Lira of Houston, Texas and Phillip Tomasso of Rochester, New York.

“I got to just give it to the six competitors, they are just really neat people. And they all have something unique and interesting about them that that’s what makes people fun,” he admitted.

A seventh contestant, Douglas Walls of Black Mountain, North Carolina, left the series at the start of its second episode.

Fieri Promised Viewers Will ‘Love the Outcome’

Fieri thinks viewers will be happy with the “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime” finale, calling the outcome “awesome.”

“We’re not just giving a franchise, we’re building a full restaurant for this person that wins. In their area, in their town. And paying them to get started and giving them the operating capital, go,” the “Guy’s Grocery Games” host explained. “So this is, you know, a $500,000 gift or win. So that’s why they’re going through the trials and tribulations to see, you know, to make this happen, to make the decision.”

He added, “They’re going to love the outcome. I promise. Or I hope.”

Fieri will make his Super Bowl debut as the Mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors in the new commercial for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

“I was drafted to the big team. I got number one draft pick,” Fieri told Heavy of working with Bud Light. The 54-year-old added, “And the collaboration and the energy and the teamwork and the aligning, the alignment of the stars that happened was unbelievable. I mean, they put more time and energy than I think anybody has into the seltzer game. The hard sodas to the real deal. And they took that same intensity, energy, enthusiasm and attitude into making this a 60-second movie.”

The new commercial follows a group of friends “who experience a blast of flavor after cracking open a can of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, turning the nearby refrigerator into a portal to the magical world, ‘Land of Loud Flavors,’” according to a press release. “After entering, the friends are beckoned to present the bold taste of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda by none other than the mayor himself, Guy Fieri. After just one taste, Fieri declares Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda to be the ‘Loudest Flavors Ever.’”

One fan’s name will appear in the commercial. To enter, use the #LandOfLoudFlavors on social media or by visiting the landofloudflavors.com.

