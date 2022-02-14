Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers Today

Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem has paid homage to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers in many of his songs.

In “Mockingbird,” he tells Hailie to hang in there despite her mother’s struggle with drug addiction. A six-year-old Hailie’s voice is part of the hook for Eminem’s 2002 song, “My Dad’s Gone Crazy.” She earned a Guinness World Record in the process for being the youngest performer ever credited with an R&B hit.

But in Eminem’s 2017 single “Castles,” he expresses regret for discussing Hailie so often in his music. “I wanted to claim my love for you, but dang I never knew it’d be like this, if I did I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s***, now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public,” he raps.

Where is Eminem’s daughter Hailie now? Here’s what you need to know.

How Old Is Hailie Jade Scott Mathers?

Hailie Jade, the daughter of Marshall Mathers (Eminem) and Kimberly Scott, is 26 years old. She was born on Christmas Day in 1995 in Detroit, Michigan.

Hailie often shares updates on her Instagram page where she has 2.4 million followers. Her bio prompts those with business inquiries to reach out to Viral Nation, a talent agency for influencers.

Hailie has been dating Evan McClintock since 2016. According to In Touch, the couple met at Michigan State University. In July 2021, Hailie shared a picture of her and Evan on Instagram. “i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the photo.

What is Hailie’s Relationship With Eminem Like Now?

There are no pictures of Hailie’s famous father on her Instagram feed, but that doesn’t mean that she and Eminem don’t have a good relationship.

In 2018, Hailie spoke to The Daily Mail about her plans after graduating from college at the top of her class. When asked if she saw her father often, Hailie replied, “of course, we are very close.” In December 2021, Hailie revealed via her Instagram story that her father was her top Spotify artist of the year and that she was in the top 3% of his listeners. “What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?,” Haile wrote on her story (via The News).

In 2020, Eminem said that Hailie had graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA while a guest on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.” “She’s doing good,” the rapper said of his daughter. “She’s made me proud for sure.”

Hailie’s Mother Attempted Suicide in 2021

Eminem had a tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife and Hailie’s mother, Kim Scott. In 2000, Kim sued Eminem for $10 million for “the intentional infliction of emotional distress,” citing his violent lyrics directed at her. In songs including”Kim” and “’97 Bonnie and Clyde,” Eminem raps about murdering Kim.

According to Macomb Daily, on July 30, 2021, Kim was found bleeding in her bathroom with a self-made “Do Not Resuscitate” sign nearby. Law enforcement told the outlet that Kim was found with “numerous deep lacerations” on her legs and that there was a “large amount of smeared blood” present.

According to PEOPLE, Kim once spoke openly about another suicide attempt in an interview on 95.5 WKQI’s Mojo in the Morning. “I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt…I drank, I took pills and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole. I never expected to make it out of that alive,” she said.