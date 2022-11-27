Where Was ‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe,” premieres on Sunday November 27, at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg and Carman, Manitoba

According to Pembina Valley, “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” was filmed in Carman, Manitoba, Canada. In the article, Suzy Keck, owner of Crazy Lady’s Cafeteria, said: “They pulled out fake snow – what we really need, you know? And we had huge Christmas ornaments, a lot of Christmas trees, straw bales and they built up a little bit of a Christmas market and it looked so neat. I mean, it’s a film set, you know? It was beautiful. Love it.”

On September 19, Crazy Lady’s Cafeteria posted this beautiful picture on Instagram, saying, “And another Christmas movie 🎥 is in town. So exciting 😄”

They also announced they were going to be closed on September 20 for filming.

Located in southern Manitoba, Canada, Carman has a population of about 3,000 people. Many movies have been filmed in and around that location, including The Defender (1989), We Were the Mulvaneys (2002), One Week (2008), Make It Happen (2008), The Box Collector (2008), and I Still See You (2018).

In September, Boston posted this picture with Webster, sharing: “And so this is #CountdownToChristmas 🎄❤️❤️❤️ @hallmarkchannel Coming soon!!!”

“Thanksgiving weekend!!! We are having so much fun making this movie ☺️ #CountdownToChristmas,” she wrote in another post.

And Webster posted the same photo, writing: “Christmas on Thanksgiving weekend? Absolutely! I guess the reindeer is out of the barn on this one, and we can finally talk about it.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Annie Cooper (Boston) has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company. She’s doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track, but is under sharp scrutiny by the board of directors. Annie’s task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam (Webster), the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

Rachel Boston, who plays Annie in the movie, began her start in the performing arts by participating in church musicals, according to her bio. She moved to New York City when she was 17 in order to pursue a career in acting. She later relocated to Los Angeles in order to participate in the production of “American Dreams” on NBC. She’s also starred in “500 Days of Summer” (she was in one of the bands that performed in the film) and was in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner. Of course, she’s well known for her many Hallmark movies too.

In the early months of this year, Boston was blessed with the arrival of her daughter Grace.

Victor Webster is a veteran actor with many credits to his name. Most recently, he finished a significant recurring storyline in the second season of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” his bio shared. In addition, he had a role in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries production of “MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill,” the third in the series. The most recent project he worked on for Hallmark was “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” which aired on Hallmark Channel. Playing the role of Mike Bolinski, he appeared in both seasons of “Workin’ Moms.”

Webster’s career covers a wide variety of genres, ranging from romantic comedies to action thrillers. He had a major role in the “The Scorpion King” trilogy, and his credits also include “Bringing Down the House,” “Must Love Dogs,” “Surrogates,” and “Why Did I Get Married?” Webster also had a leading role in “Wings over Everest,” which was a box office hit in China.

Also starring in the movie are:

Averie Peters (Bella)

Stephanie Sy (Jillian)

Erik Athavale (Calvin)

Melissa Murray Mutch (Marge)

John B. Lowe (Arthur)

Mariam Bernstein (Miriam)

Brandon McEwan (Phil)

Dylan McEwan (Ned)

Dan De Jaeger (Frank the Repairman)

Boma Cookey-Gam (Ballet Teacher)

Chase Winnick (Greg)

Paul Essiembre (Richard)

Elly Volk (Little Annie)

Jan Skene (Grandma)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup