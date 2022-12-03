Where Was ‘A Fabled Holiday’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Fabled Holiday,” premieres on Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and where it was filmed.

‘A Fabled Holiday’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

“A Fabled Holiday” was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. According to IMDb Pro, all four producers (Jenni Baynham, Kristofer McNeeley, Chaya Ransen, and Robyn Wiener) are located in the area, three of whom are partners within BRB Productions. Director Ruby Munro is also from Vancouver, B.C.

Two weeks ago, Munro posted this Instagram picture, sending love to Hallmarkies with pictures of the cast on the wall behind her.

“All these beautiful people coming to a screen near you December 3rd!! 🙏🏻🎄💚❤️” she wrote.

This next picture she shared was with both actors as they grabbed a snack from the Praguery Ice cream truck, which has businesses within Vancouver, Squamish, and Richmond, all in British Columbia.

“A Fabled Holiday ~ 3 magical weeks shared with these two lovelies Brooke D’Orsay & Ryan Paevey❤️🙏🏻” she wrote.

“The Directing fun began again today! ❤️ Stay tuned for a sweet Christmas piece 💚🎄😊” Munro wrote in another post.

“Just another snowy June day at the office ❄️ 💙😊” Munro shared during filming in July.

The movie also includes a performance by the incredible violinist Lindsey Stirling.

The Harlton Empire recently interviewed D’Orsay about the movie.

When asked which scenes were her favorites, she said: “My favorite scene to film was the one where violinist, Lindsey Stirling, performs a song from her new album. We were outside in a beautiful field, the sun had gone down, Christmas lights were glowing all around us, and Lindsey’s stunning music was playing on a loudspeaker. It was a Hallmark moment come to life! I also loved filming the scene where all of the characters show up at the Wunderbrook Inn for the first time. The contrast between everyone’s personality had me laughing take after take.”

Paevey announced the movie on his Instagram back in September, writing: “Looks like the cat’s out of the bag eh? Grateful to be a part of this one alongside @brookedorsay ….gonna be a good one!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Talia (D’Orsay) and her childhood best friend Anderson (Paevey) delight in the pages of A Wunderbrook Christmas Story, in which a town full of Christmas spirit restores its visitors during their times of deep turmoil. Years later, Talia is a stalled writer who’s given up her pen, and Anderson is a doctor, shaken after a patient’s passing. They unexpectedly reunite in a curiously similar-looking town depicted in the book they loved, along with widower Charles (John Prowse, “Riverdale”) and soon-to-be divorced couple, Keith (David Attar, “Autumn in the City”) and Diane (Carmel Amit, “Virgin River”). The local townspeople, led by Judy (Rochelle Greenwood, “Peacemaker”) and Miles (John Murphy, “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries”), worry they may not fulfill their mission in time for the closing Night of Wunder event this year, putting access to the secretly magical town in jeopardy. Nonetheless, as these visitors enjoy the town’s Week of Wunder festivities, with the clock ticking, each person is slowly starting to heal.

Brooke D’Orsay, who plays Talia in the movie, has previously starred in “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and “Wedding of a Lifetime” and “A Dickens of a Holiday!” on the Hallmark Channel, according to her bio. Previously, she starred in the series “Royal Pains” on USA Network and is currently starring in “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix. Her credits also include “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” “King’s Ransom,” and Jennifer Aniston’s directorial debut, “Room 10.” In addition, she had other starring roles in a number of original movies produced by the Hallmark Channel, including “Christmas in Love,” “Miss Christmas,” “June in January,” and “How to Fall in Love,” among others.

Ryan Paevey (Anderson) played the role of Detective Nathan West on “General Hospital,” according to his bio. It didn’t take long for his character to become a fan favorite. Paevey’s departure became one of the deaths that fans of the soap opera grieved the most.

Paevey also starred in the films “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” (2016) and “Harvest Love” (2017) on the Hallmark Channel. In 2018, he had roles in “Hope at Christmas” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as “Marrying Mr. Darcy” on the Hallmark Channel. Paevey had starring roles in three original Hallmark Channel movies in 2019, including “From Friend to Fiancé,” “A Summer Romance,” and “Christmas at the Plaza.” Since then, he’s appeared in even more Hallmark films, including “Matching Hearts,” “A Timeless Christmas,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Little Daytime Drama,” and “Coyote Creek Christmas.” His most recent role was in “Two Tickets to Paradise” which aired on the Hallmark Channel.

Feeling like having more Paevey in your life? Let him read you a Christmas story in “Once Upon a Christmas Carol”, an audiobook that was made available on Audible starting December 1.

Karen Shaler, the book’s author, talks about the book and the ‘crazy casting’ behind it in this Instagram post.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lindsey Stirling (Violinist)

John Prowse (Charles)

Carmel Amit (Diane)

David Attar (Keith)

Rochelle Greenwood (Judy)

John Murphy (Miles)

Patti Allan (Mildred)

Jake Guy (Jake)

Daphne Hoskins (Izzy)

Madeline Hirvonen (Young Talia)

Victor Colotla (Young Anderson)

Gerard Plunkett (Older Gentleman/Narrator)

Anglea Palmer (Sloane)

Benjamin Jacobson (Ryan)

Kevin Mundy (Talia’s Dad)

