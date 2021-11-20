‘A Kindhearted Christmas’: Where It’s Filmed & How to Watch

GAC Family just launched in late September, and the new TV network is already airing 12 new Christmas movies this year. Cameron Mathison’s “A Kindhearted Christmas,” which premieres on Saturday night, November 20, is one of those new movies. He stars opposite Jennie Garth. Mathison is also a Hallmark star and the former host of Hallmark’s now-canceled daytime series, “Home & Family.”

“A Kindhearted Christmas” airs on Saturday, November 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on GAC Family.

‘A Kindhearted Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Kindhearted Christmas” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It started filming September 7. Garth revealed the location in a tag on an Instagram video that she shared while filming.

She wrote in her post, “My deepest gratitude for ALL that a crew does. There are so many people involved, making sacrifices and bringing their talents. It’s hard work, with insane hours, but know that what you do touches people all over the world and brings joy to so many lives. It was my honor to work with you. It’s always a pleasure working in Vancouver, BC. The people in the film industry here are some of the kindest around. See you all next time😘”

Mathison replied, “Woo hooo!!!!! I loved working with you again Jennie! You are amazing on set and off🙏🏼 Now…Time to play some Golf😀”

Garth shared this photo during the first day of filming.

Garthowns a ranch in California. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Kelly Taylor on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place,” and “90210.”

Mathison recently hosted GAC Family’s “Welcome to a Great American Christmas” special with Debbie Matenopolous. He’s starred in numerous Hallmark movies along with the “Murder She Baked” series and is also a soap opera star. He’s currently starring on “General Hospital” as Drew Cain, but he also starred as Ryan Lavery on “All My Children” in more than 1,000 episodes. He recently MC’d The Gateway for Cancer Research Gala. Mathison’s mother just passed away of cancer in October, and he survived kidney cancer.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Jamie (Jennie Garth), owner of a small-town sightseeing company, has a difficult time navigating the holidays after the death of her husband, who loved giving to others at Christmastime. She gets inspired to give an anonymous donation to a local fundraiser after seeing it on the news, and the whole town gets in the gift-giving spirit. Newscaster Scott (Cameron Mathison) comes to town to uncover the identity of the secret Santa.”

How to Watch ‘A Kindhearted Christmas’ on TV or Online

If you’re interested in “A Kindhearted Christmas,” you can catch it on TV or streaming.

To watch online, try PhiloTV, FuboTV’s “fubo Extra” add-on, Sling TV’s Orange or Blue package with the Heartland Extra bundle, DirecTV (Ultimate or Premier packages), Frndly TV, and more. See Heavy’s story here for details on how to check out any of these services for free.

Here are the TV channels where GAC Family is currently available:

More channels are expected to be added soon.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies