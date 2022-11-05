Where Was ‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ newest movie, “A Maple Valley Christmas” premieres on Saturday, November 5, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Peyton List and Andrew Walker. Here’s everything you need to know about where it was filmed and the cast members who bring the movie to life.

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

According to IMDb, “A Maple Valley Christmas” — based on the book by Jerry Todt — was filmed in Vancouver, as were many other Christmas movies from Hallmark. IMDb Pro states that post-production ended on August 20, 2022. According to posts from Walker, the movie was filmed in July.

Walker posted a picture on Instagram in September that gave a sneak peek of the set of his new movie.

Sleepy Kitty Paw on Twitter also posted a few more that are no longer on Walker’s Instagram.

Andrew Walker shared some pics from the set of his latest Hallmark Christmas movie, MAPLE VALLEY CHRISTMAS co-starring Kimberley Sustad, and directed by Paul Ziller which started filming in B.C. "It’s July, you know what that means…" Walker wrote 📸 https://t.co/n6yhhhnYjM pic.twitter.com/m1L2ifxHC4 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 21, 2022

Delta Optimist reported that the movie was filmed in Ladner, a city outside of Vancouver. The article posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures that showed the crew hard at work.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of A Maple Valley Christmas reads:

Erica Holden (List) has spent her whole life working toward a set of goals: buy back the half of Maple Valley Farm her mother Ina (Frances Flanagan, “The 27-Hour Day”) had to sell and allow her mother to retire. As Christmas time rolls in and Maple Valley Farms begin their week-long, unforgettable Christmas activities, Erica is almost there until Aaron Davenport (Walker) shows up to put an offer in on the land for his family’s business. While Erica fights to protect her farm and resist her growing attraction to Aaron, she is presented with opportunities that has her rethinking her commitment to the family plan. With Christmas in the air, will Erica change course and search for a different dream, and will Aaron realize that some things are not for sale?

Hallmark offers an excerpt of the book by Todt on their website. It’s 11 pages long and a good read for you before you watch the movie!

Peyton List plays Erica Holden. According to her bio, she was most recently seen in Sony’s “Spinning Gold” and in an arc on “Star Trek: Picard.” She’s also starred in two CW shows, “Frequency” and “The Tomorrow People.” List also starred on “Flashforward” and “Big Shots” for ABC, and made guest appearances on “Charmed” and “The Flash” for The CW, “Gotham” for FOX, “Blood & Oil” for ABC, and “Colony” for USA. She had recurring roles on all five seasons of “Mad Men” on AMC. List’s TV credits also include “90210” on The CW and “House of Lies” on Showtime.

Andrew Walker is playing the part of Aaron Davenport. According to his bio, he took home the Borsos Award at the Whistler Film Festival. In recent years, he has appeared in a number of feature films, including “Oxalis” (which he also produced), “God Bless the Broken Road,” “Loaded,” and “Penthouse North” (with Michelle Monaghan and Michael Keaton). He’s also starred in Hallmark productions like “A Dream of Christmas,” “Love on Ice,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Love Struck Café,” “Bottled with Love,” “Merry & Bright,” “Christmas on My Mind,” and “My Christmas Family Tree.” Walker also stars in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” as Detective Tom Shultz.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a cute video with spouse Cassandra Troy, but the comments are what caught some people’s attention. Fellow Hallmark star Benjamin Ayres wrote: “Can’t believe you left your phone there all day and no one took it!” To that, Walker replied, “it’s an iPhone 4S…”

Also starring in the movie are:

Frances Flanagan (Ina Holden)

Ella Cannon (Heidi Holden)

Jeff Gonek (Trevor Moore)

Paul Jarrett (Steve Davenport)

Francisco Trujillo (Leo Vittorio)

Joe Costa (Andres Garcia)

Aleksandra Cross (Margot)

Toby Marks (Ollie)

Mark Dozlaw (Connor Rowles)

Sean Martin Savoy (Receptionist)

Brittany Palmer (Tourist)

