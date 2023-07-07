Hallmark Star Reveals Engagement With Sweet Pics of Proposal

For the second time in two months, a star from Hallmark‘s new series “Ride” has revealed they’re engaged to be married. In May, actor Jake Foy announced his engagement to longtime love Nicolas La Traverse. Now his co-star, actress Sara Garcia, is also engaged.

On July 6, 2023, Garcia, who played the role of ranch-hand Valeria Galindo during the first season of “Ride,” shared her happy news via Instagram by posting a series of photos from the proposal.

“I said yes! See the play by play 🥰,” Garcia captioned the post with a series of photos from the sweet proposal, but she’s keeping the identity of her fiancé a mystery. Here’s what you need to know:

Friends & Fans Celebrate Sara Garcia’s Engagement

Garcia, who identifies as queer and is a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, shared a series of photos on Instagram to announce her engagement, including a photo of her unique ring and a “play by play” of her partner getting down on one knee to propose.

Garcia did not tag her new fiancé in the post, nor in previous photos on her Instagram feed, including one of them with friends on a beach in August 2022, a photo of them dressed up for a wedding earlier that month, and a group selfie taken in Los Angeles that March.

Many fans and famous friends celebrated Garcia’s engagement news in the comment section.

Her “Ride” co-star Tiera Skobvye wrote, “😍❤️ you guys!!!

Sadie Snow, who stars on Hallmark’s “The Way Home” and will also be part of Netflix’s animated movie and series “Unicorn Academy” this fall with Garcia, expressed her feelings with emoji by typing, “🫶🫶😭😭😭😭”

“The Last of Us” actor Gina Louise Phillips wrote, “Yeyyyy! Awesome couple. Congrats to you both ❤️ ❤️”

Fans and personal friends also shared their extreme excitement over Garcia’s news. For instance, one wrote, “CRYING SCREAMING FREAKING OUT” in the comment section, which Garcia liked.

Another commented, “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP 😍😍😍😍”

Born and raised in Canada, Garcia has not talked in the press recently about her relationship status, but has shared glimpses of her personal journey as a bisexual woman. For Pride Month in June 2021, she provided some insight into her identity in an Instagram post about being lovingly accepted by her family.

“I am lucky because my family and friends have always had a loving and accepting mindset so that I never felt that I needed to come out,” she wrote. “I grew up in a home where I inherently knew that it wouldn’t matter who I brought home for dinner so long as that person was kind. I have been privileged.”

Garcia thanked the trailblazers who’ve gone before her “who’ve endured suffering, pain, ostracization, violence, and hate because of who they love.”

She concluded the post by writing, “I am a little late to this incredible party but I am finally owning myself and am committed to learning, growing and being a bigger part of this beautiful community.”

In April 2023, Garcia told Folie that who she is continues to evolve.

“Sara is changing all the time,” she said. “Growing and learning. I’m constantly finding out who she is. And it has been sometimes very difficult and sometimes very beautiful and rewarding. I hope to keep changing and evolving for the rest of my life. That is my goal.”

While Garcia plans her wedding, the cast of “Ride” is still awaiting word from Hallmark on whether the series will be renewed for another season. The series final first season episode aired in late May.