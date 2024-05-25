Alison Sweeney Shares Emotional Family News That Has Hallmark Stars Rallying

Hallmark star Alison Sweeney just celebrated a huge, emotional milestone with her family. Her son, Ben, graduated from high school, and Hallmark stars are flooding her Instagram with words of support and congratulations.

She Shared Pictures of Her Son’s Graduation: ‘What a Big Night’

In an Instagram post, Sweeney shared photos of her son Ben’s graduation, writing: “We are so proud of Ben – What a big night cheering on Ben as he graduates high school! Oh the places you’ll go. ❤️”

One of the pictures was from graduation night and the other photo was a sweet family picture. She shared a different picture on her Instagram Reel, writing, “The future looks bright!”

Her son, Ben, just had an on-set rotating internship while she and Cameron Mathison were filming “A Zest for Death.” This was prior to Mathison leaving and being replaced by Victor Webster on the Hannah Swensen series.

Sweeney told People in October 2023: “As a parent, I always strive to teach my kids new life skills. There are so many different career opportunities available today that I love when opportunities allow Ben to understand all the options available to them.”

Sweeney told People he was particularly interested in how the cameras were operated on set.

“From being on set, he’s developed a new understanding and appreciation of camera operations, which has been fun to watch him explore,” she said.

Back in March, she shared a photo of her with her family attending the Thunderbirds show by the Air Force.

Hallmark Stars, Other Colleagues & Fans Flooded Her Post with Congratulations

Her post was flooded with congratulations and notes of support, even just hours after she shared the big news about her son’s graduation.

“Congratulations!!” Nikki DeLoach wrote.

Cameron Mathison commented with four heart emojis. Danica McKellar, who is now with Great American Family, wrote, “Yay, congrats!!”

Lacey Chabert commented, “Congratulations!!”

Candace Cameron Bure chimed in with “Beautiful!!! Congratulations.”

Fans commented about how they remembered that Sweeney was pregnant with Ben on “Days of Our Lives.”

Another viewer wrote, “What a beautiful family you have. Congratulations to your son, graduations are so special. ❤️”

Another person commented, “Oh goodness, he shouldn’t be graduating so soon!! He’s a very handsome young man, looks just like his dad. Congratulations!”

Sweeney’s Husband Retired from Law Enforcement in 2022

Back in 2022, Sweeney’s husband, David Sanov, celebrated his retirement after nearly three decades of service with law enforcement. The news came just months after the couple announced celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Sweeney told Closer Weekly that she and her husband have a marriage evaluation of sorts every year.

“Every year on our anniversary, we have a dinner date and talk about how our relationship is going,” she said. “…We kind of give each other a job evaluation, which sounds a little embarrassing! We talk about our three favorite things about the other person and then three things that we could work on.”

In an interview with She Knows, Sweeney revealed that no matter how busy they are, she and her husband find time to spend together.

“My husband Dave and I work hard to keep our relationship solid apart and separate from our role as parents, even if it’s just snuggling watching TV together after the kids are in bed,” she said in the 2015 interview.

