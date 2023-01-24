Alison Sweeney Drops Big Hint About New Mystery Movie: ‘I’m So Excited’

Fans of Alison Sweeney loved her latest movie, “The Wedding Veil Journey.” But they’ve also been waiting a long time for a new mystery movie with the Hallmark star. Sweeney recently gave fans a reason to keep hoping.

She Said She’s Working on a New Mystery Movie

In an interview with TV Insider, Sweeney revealed that she will be starring in a new mystery movie. But she didn’t give many details beyond that. She was asked if fans will get any new mysteries from her.

Sweeney replied: “Yes, you will. I can’t give away too much information, but I am working on something right now.”

Sweeney has starred in both “Chronicle Mysteries” and the “Hannah Swensen” mystery series. She told TV Insider that she can’t hint at which series she’ll be in.

“I cannot,” she said. “When I have permission, I will tell you. I’m so excited.”

Sweeney’s latest mystery movie was “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” which premiered in 2021. The first five movies in the series were called “Murder She Baked,” and the new movie premiered under a different name.

In an interview with TV Goodness, Sweeney said the movie was rebranded because different people and executives were involved this time around. She added that there was still a lot of room to grow, since there were 28 books in the Swensen series.

In a promo video, Sweeney assured fans that their favorite characters were the same, even with the name changed.

Then in late 2022, Sweeney signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark. Her first movie that was part of her new deal was “A Magical Christmas Village” with Luke Macfarlane.

In an interview with TV Shows Ace after announcing her new contract in late 2022, she answered questions about whether she would make more movies with either of her two mystery movie franchises.

Sweeney said, “I have to tell you, if it is at all possible, I would love to make something like that happen. I love doing the mysteries. So, I am always open to that… They are my favorite.”

Then she was asked if she and Melissa Salmons, who wrote “A Magical Christmas Village” and has worked with Sweeney on “Chronicle Mysteries,” might make an entirely new mystery series with Sweeney.

Sweeney just said, while laughing, “Maybe we will… Maybe…”

She Loved Filming ‘The Wedding Veil Journey’

She also talked about “The Wedding Veil Journey” with TV Insider, which premiered on January 22. She said her favorite scene to film in the movie was the day they filmed in Anthony Quinn Bay.

“It was this beautiful little bay and it’s meant to be the view that you see from the hotel they’re staying at when they have the scenes looking over the bar,” she said. “Autumn and Lacey and I could not stand how spectacular this view was. It was just so beautiful, but it was kind of high above the actual beach. And so during a break in between the scenes, we took off our high heels and ran down this rickety stairwell to take pictures on the beach, which are the pictures now that everyone’s using of the three of us together.”

She said the producers asked them to slow down and be careful, but they had a lot of fun with their impromptu photoshoot.

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’