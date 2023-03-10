Hallmark’s ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ Set to Return With a Twist

Big news has just emerged that surely will have Hallmark fans buzzing. The future of the fan-favorite “Aurora Teagarden” series was unknown after Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family in 2022. The series was never canceled by Hallmark, but as the talent upheaval played out, the network acknowledged they had no additional Teagarden movies in the works. There was some talk that the “Aurora Teagarden” series might move over to Great American Family, with Bure sharing “it’s very possible” at one point. After months of no news regarding the fate of the series, details have emerged revealing its return. However, the upcoming “Aurora Teagarden” movie will be different from previous installments in at least one significant way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Is Doing an ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Prequel Movie

On March 9, ET Online revealed that Hallmark is about to start filming a new offering within the “Aurora Teagarden” series. It will not pick up where the previous 18 movies that Hallmark presented between 2015 to 2022 left off, though. Instead, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” will be a prequel.

Marilu Henner will be back to portray Aida Teagarden, Aurora’s mother. However, new actors are being brought in to play Aurora and Arthur Smith. The new installment will be set during the days after Aurora finished college and returned to Lawrenceton. Aurora will be working a couple of jobs upon her return home, but her pal Sally’s wedding rehearsal hits a snag when her fiance doesn’t show. Soon a dead body is discovered, and Sally’s groom-to-be is a suspect. Naturally, Aurora will dig into the mystery of it all and it seems Sally and Arthur will be right by her side.

Skyler Samuels will portray Aurora, and actor Evan Roderick will play Arthur. As Samuels’ IMDb page details, she was previously seen in a few episodes of “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens,” and she had brief roles in Disney shows such as “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” “That’s So Raven,” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” More recently, she starred in “The Gabby Petito Story,” portraying Petito. Roderick’s most significant prior role was in “Arrow,” detailed his IMDb page, and he also starred in Hallmark’s “A Tale of Two Christmases” in 2022.

Many Hallmark Fans Seem Eager to See the New ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Film

Will Hallmark fans embrace this “Aurora Teagarden” prequel, given Bure’s absence? The announcement prompted a somewhat mixed reaction across social media. However, it seemed there was more positivity and excitement than negativity.

“What terrific news! Great way to re-invent this series,” tweeted one fan.

“I love the 18 original movies. Now Hallmark is making a prequel without Candace and Niall. I will not be watching. Leave Ro alone,” countered another Twitter user.

“I have been dying for this reboot of Aurora Teagarden, and now it’s finally here! I’m so excited to see Skyler Samuels taking on the leading role and exploring her younger years. I can’t wait to watch!” another Twitter post read.

In a thread on the “Hallmark Movies” Reddit sub, posters seemed excited about the news. Some noted they were thrilled Henner would remain involved, and a couple of Redditors admitted they were even more interested in the “Aurora Teagarden” brand now that Bure has left Hallmark. A premiere date for “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” has not been revealed yet.