‘Betty’s Bad Luck in Love’: Behind-the-Scenes Filming Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Betty’s Bad Luck in Love,” premieres on Saturday, January 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Laci J. Mailey and Marco Grazzini. Read on to learn more behind-the-scenes stories, including where it was filmed.

‘Betty’s Bad Luck in Love’ Was Filmed in Canada in September

According to the production company Front Street Pictures, “Betty’s Bad Luck in Love” was filmed in and around Vancouver, Canada. UBCP/ACTRA reported that it was filmed from September 11 to September 29.

Director Linda-Lisa Hayter shared a post on Instagram about a funny on-set moment.

“Caught on the monitors-a friend caught me in a moment on set as I was trying to figure out a difficult situation to deal with, trying quietly to find a solution,” she wrote.

Grazzini shared that filming this movie was the most fun he’s had at work.

“Truth? I’ve never, EVER, had so much fun filming like I did on this one,” he wrote. “The perfect storm of script, director/producers & fellow castmates, where every energy was pulling in the same direction – a big ol’ laugh. And yes its got a lot of rom❤️ to go with the com 😆.”

He also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures. “Rugby and Dancing and Explosions and Love!” he wrote.

Meghan Heffern, who plays Mya in the movie, posted a reel with tons of behind-the-scenes moments while filming the movie.

She wrote: “I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t post a little BTS vid. I hope everyone tunes in to watch @thelacijmailey and @themarcograzzini attempt to fall in ❤️. It was such a gift watching you work Laci✨. Lovely @lindalisahayter thank you for letting me play around with Mya, ( and also reining me in😳). I appreciate you and the trust you had in us. Thank you @hallmarkchannel for another wonderful opportunity. This is a cute one friends!!”

Chris Rosamond posted: “Crashed another Hallmark wedding with this beauty! #bettysbadluckinlove.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Cursed from childhood to fail at romance, Betty’s relationships have always ended in disaster. But when she meets Alex, she’s tempted to try once more. Can true love prevail over a curse?”

Laci J. Mailey is Betty. According to her bio, she’s from Vancouver, Canada, and gained popularity among Hallmark fans for portraying Jess O’Brien in Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores.” Additionally, she’s made recurring appearances on various TV shows, including TNT’s “Falling Skies,” Chris Haddock’s “Romeo Section,” and The CW’s “Supernatural.” Mailey also owns Naked Nine Films, where she has taken on roles as both a writer and director. She’s working on an upcoming feature, “Mary Jean Remembers.”

Marco Grazzini plays Alex. According to his bio, he’s from Ontario, Canada, and is part of Netflix’s popular series “Virgin River,” portraying the character Mike Valenzuela. His other roles include the CBC comedy “Kim’s Convenience,” Citytv’s “The Murders,” Syfy’s “The Magicians,” and The CW’s “The Flash.” Grazzini played a significant role in the Netflix movie “Good Sam,” and has taken on lead roles in TV movies such as Hallmark’s “Right in Front of Me” and Lifetime’s “Christmas Unwrapped.” Additionally, Grazzini is the original voice of Alejandro in Cartoon Network’s “Total Drama World Tour.” Beyond his acting career, he also enjoys cooking and photography.

According to Hallmark’s press release, also starring in the film are:

Meghan Heffern (Mya)

David Epstein (Nelson)

Chris Rosamond (Stadler)

Daylin Willis (Raul)

Kyle Warren (Jack)

Jessica Garcie (Amy)

Shawna Clarke (Madame Vadoma)

Andrew Zachar (Bryan)

Ana-Maria Alvarado (Pastor)

Ecstasia Sanders (Eleni Vrakos)

Zahra Alani (TV Reporter)

Grace Chin (Dr. Wu)

Desiree Zurowski (Beverly)

Lucy Faith (Young Betty)

Lia Frankland (Young Mya)

Milah Thompson (Young Eleni)

Cameron Hallman (Bobby)

Jojo Ahenkorah (Emergency Officer)

Derek Kwan (Injured Construction Worker)

Sean Baden (Maintenance Guy)

Alexandra Shydlovska (Instructor)

