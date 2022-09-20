Brennan Elliott Asks Fans to Pray for Wife Before Major Cancer Surgery

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott has been open and transparent with fans about his wife Cami’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. As she nears a major surgery at the end of the week, he’s asking friends and fans to pray for her.

Elliott Asked for Prayers Before His Wife’s Surgery on Friday

On Twitter, the account @Ann91237283 shared details about Cami’s upcoming surgery, and Brennan jumped into the discussion to ask for prayers for his wife.

Ann wrote: “Let’s 🙏 for Cami & @brennan_elliott as she has her 2nd hipec surgery Fri. 9/23. She’s a real warrior & inspiration. 🙏 for healing for her & for comfort & ☮️for both.”

Elliott confirmed the details when he replied to the tweet, thanking Ann for the post and asking for prayers.

THANKYOU Ann. Just finished wrapping the most heartfelt Christmas movie I’ve ever done to be honest. Please prayers for cami that everything goes well in her surgery. — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) September 20, 2022

Many other fans joined in to share that they would be praying for Cami too.

Elliott also retweeted a message from one of his fans, Brenda, offering their prayers, including one from Brenda where she prayed for a speedy recovery.

Sending prayers to @brennan_elliott and Cami. Praying Cami has a speedy recovery. Stay strong and positive @brennan_elliott and Cami. Keep kicking cancer in the butt. Cami is "UNSTOPPABLE". We all have faith in Cami.#cancersucks #staystrong #staypositive #unstopable. — Brenda (@Brenda32395182) September 20, 2022

According to Hopkins Medicine, HIPEC surgery stands for Hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy surgery, which is used for some abdomen cancers. The surgery involves removing tumors and applying chemotherapy drugs directly to the abdomen to help get rid of any other cancer cells. This helps effectively treat any cells that may have moved to the lining of the abdominal cavity, for example.

Brennan Elliott Has Kept His Fans Updated on His Wife’s Cancer Journey

Brennan revealed in early April that Cami had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. He shared that his wife has gone through “several bouts of cancer in the past,” and described cancer as a “sinister opponent who never plays fair.” But there’s no one “braver, stronger, more fearless” than his wife, he said.

In an interview with People in August, Brennan shared that his wife is doing well, but the journey has been really difficult.

“Right now, there’s no evidence of disease,” he told People. “We’re happy about that. We just want to keep that cancer critter away from her. It’s a lot of long nights.”

He added that he’s not going to lie about their battle or falsely tell people everything is going well. He said it’s important to him to be honest.

“Because it’s not, it’s not fine. It’s an absolute nightmare.”

Brennan emphasized to People that all the prayers from fans meant so much to them.

Cami has also written about her experience with cancer, which Heavy shared in an article here. She said her first symptom was heartburn in December 2015 when she was 37. She said it was a stabbing pain that sometimes was so severe, she’d be left crying. Concerned she was having a heart attack, she visited a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist. She was told that she simply had heartburn and to take Prilosec. But by March 2018 the pain simply wasn’t tolerable, so she asked for an endoscopy. She had to wait two months, and the biopsy came back as malignant.

In a previous Instagram post, Brennan thanked his fans for their support.

He wrote, “All you fans have been so gracious, selfless and supportive that we felt we’d share a brief moment of this process with all who are holding her as well as the kids and I in prayer! We love you and tHANKYOU for being our strength when to be brutally honest we haven’t felt very strong at times!”

