Brennan Elliott Shares Update on Wife’s Cancer: She’s a ‘Warrior’

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott opened up about his wife’s current cancer status, revealing that it’s been a nightmare, but she’s currently doing well. He said they’re both grateful for all the prayers from fans.

He Said She Has ‘No Evidence of Disease,’ But It’s Been an ‘Absolute Nightmare’

In an interview with People, Elliott shared that his wife, Cami, is doing well, but the journey has been really difficult.

Elliott revealed in early April that Cami had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. He shared that his wife has gone through “several bouts of cancer in the past,” and described cancer as a “sinister opponent who never plays fair.” But there’s no one “braver, stronger, more fearless” than his wife, he said.

Elliott told People at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California, that she had finished her 16th round of chemo and was resting.

“She’s a warrior,” he said.

“Right now, there’s no evidence of disease,” he told People. “We’re happy about that. We just want to keep that cancer critter away from her. It’s a lot of long nights.”

He added that he’s not going to lie about their battle or falsely tell people everything is going well. He said it’s important to him to be honest.

“Because it’s not, it’s not fine,” Elliott told People. “It’s an absolute nightmare.”

He Said Fans’ Prayers Meant So Much to Them

Elliott emphasized to People that all the prayers from fans meant so much to them.

“I posted something on my social media that was all about her because I wanted it to be about her,” he said. “We had like over a million people praying for her in like two days. It was just bananas. It’s a testament to the fans, the people that watch this channel and the people that are in the cancer community… I think everybody’s been affected by [cancer]. It’s a dreadful disease and it’s something that’s obviously dear to my heart, cause obviously my wife’s gone through it.”

In his April update about his wife, Elliott revealed that his followers gave them a lot of strength.

He wrote, “All you fans have been so gracious, selfless and supportive that we felt we’d share a brief moment of this process with all who are holding her as well as the kids and I in prayer! We love you and tHANKYOU for being our strength when to be brutally honest we haven’t felt very strong at times!”

Elliott previously shared that his wife has had multiple surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and is now taking one of the “most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.”

Camilla Row has also written about her experience with cancer, which Heavy shared in an article here.

Elliott has a new movie premiering on September 10 on Hallmark called “Marry Go Round.” He stars opposite Amanda Schull.

The synopsis reads: “Abby Foster (Schull) and Luke Walker (Elliott) were high school sweethearts who were married for a brief time. Many years later, Abby’s life seems perfect as she gets ready for a new life in Paris along with her soon-to-be husband, Edward. When an unexpected letter arrives throwing Abby off course, she must decide what her heart really wants.”

