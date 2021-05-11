Cameron Mathison ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With New Hallmark Gig

Cameron Mathison’s “Home & Family” series has been canceled and is ending in August. But even though he’s picked up a new role on a soap opera that’s starting soon, he’s not done with Hallmark either. The actor recently revealed a new gig on the network that he’s really excited about.

Mathison Is Working on a New Hallmark Movie

Mathison shared in an Instagram post that he’s quarantining before working on a new Hallmark movie and he feels like he’s hit the jackpot. He said he’s getting a much-needed time of rest and relaxation while quarantining for two weeks before filming. His Instagram post is tagged as being in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, which has been the site of a number of Hallmark movies.

He wrote:

Kinda hit the jackpot with this quarantine location🙌🏼 I’m up in BC Canada for my next Hallmark movie and the deal is you need to quarantine for 2 weeks before filming begins. I found this sweet little place in the woods with incredible views all around🙏🏼

This will be a rest and reset 2 weeks for me … allowing myself to sleep in, meditate, eat clean, spend lots of time outside, and have gentle workouts. Thank you @allencress_ifbbpro for the guidance on how to use this time in the best way for my health🙏🏼



He can’t say many more details at this time about what he’s working on, though. One person dropped on and asked who is co-star was, and Mathison replied with emojis indicating that he couldn’t reveal that yet.

A lot of fans responded saying they couldn’t wait for his new movie, but Mathison didn’t share any additional details about what he’s working on.

Mathison said about his quarantine location: “80 yards of perfect lawn in front with beautiful views, and forest all around.”

In response to another person wanting to know what a “gentle workout” means, Mathison wrote: “for real gentle! Heart rate 110 or lower:)”

‘Home & Family’ Was Canceled

Mathison co-hosted “Home & Family” with Debbie Matenopolous, which airs its final episode in August.

Variety first revealed the cancelation, sharing a statement from a spokesperson from the show. The network said:

The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.

Mathison recently announced that he will also be joining “General Hospital.”

Matenopolous commented that she really misses Mathison. She wrote on his Instagram, “Love this and miss you. So glad you are recharging!!”

Mathison replied: “miss you so much!!! Being out here helps but miss you all so much.”

Mathison shared in another post that he’s been using his quarantine time to meditate three times a day and do gentle yoga three times a day before filming starts on the movie.

Mathison is known for always taking good care of his health, especially since his cancer scare. Mathison told Us Weekly in an interview that he knew something was wrong, even if the doctors thought he was OK. He had to keep pushing for an MRI until doctors finally agreed.

“The doctors were insisting I didn’t need an MRI,” he told Media Village. “They never said I couldn’t have one, but I made it my call. Even the technician was wondering why I was getting it done.”

He was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, which initially just has secondary symptoms and nothing very obvious. Mathison said he had surgery in October 2019 to remove the tumor right away, and part of his right kidney was removed too. By November 2019, Mathison told Closer Weekly that he was already close to feeling 100% physically, and only still felt tired.