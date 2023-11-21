Candace Cameron Bure Admits She Was Brought to Tears by Co-Star’s Words

Former Hallmark star, and current Great American Family star, Candace Cameron Bure recently opened up about a deeply emotional experience she had. Fans may typically think of her as someone who is perpetually upbeat, but she revealed that is not always the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Recommends John Stamos’ Memoir

On October 24, former “Full House” star John Stamos released a memoir. The book, titled “If You Would Have Told Me,” is described by Macmillan Publishers as “Funny, deeply poignant, and brutally honest.”

Stamos’ memoir walks readers through notable moments from his youth and both high and low points of his career. On the day the book was released, his “Full House” co-star shared a review of it on Instagram.

“This book is so good. It’s so good… I cried like a baby,” Bure shared as her video review began.

Bure encouraged people to read the book, but she noted that Stamos narrated the audio version and she loved it. She mentioned he does impersonations of a lot of the people he writes about, and added that they are fantastic.

While “the pictures alone are worth the book,” Bure shared, she also mentioned the final chapter of the book. The Great American Family star revealed the last chapter is about their beloved former “Full House” costar Bob Saget, who died suddenly in January 2022.

Bure echoed her take on the book in speaking with Us Weekly on November 20. “It’s a beautiful book… His last chapter was all about Bob and, kind of, having closure to that part of his life — and it was really beautiful,” she shared.

The former “Full House” star told the outlet, like she said in her video review, that she “Cried like a baby” reading it.

Bure Gushed Over Stamos’ Love for Others

Bure also told the media outlet of Stamos’ book, “There was lots that I did know and it was just so beautiful.” She continued, “It truly was John’s heart because he’s a person who loves people and values his family so very much.”

The former “Full House” star did not reveal any specific stories from Stamos’ book. However, she did emphasize there were quite a few she had not heard before. “Things in the early days” were stories from Stamos that were especially surprising to Bure, she admitted.

So far, “Full House” fans have been excited to check out Stamos’ book. Quite a few commented on Bure and Stamos’ Instagram posts with her book review when they were shared in late October. Several mentioned how much they love that many cast members remain close after all these years.

“Love that you’ve stayed so close,” one person commented on Stamos’ post.

“You don’t even know what this just did to my heart,” wrote another fan.

Someone else gushed, “What an accomplishment and just what fans needed!”

“I adore the fact he’s still on some level uncle J to you. So special. I know y’all became a family off camera but I love you still call him uncle J ❤️❤️,” a different fan wrote on Bure’s post.

“It’s beautiful to see all the love and support u have for each other,” shared another supporter.