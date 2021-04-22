Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How the Full House Cast Keeps In Touch

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed how she keeps in regular touch with both her “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-stars. In an interview with Us Weekly, Bure explained that there are two group chats, one for the original cast of “Full House”, which ran from 1987 to 1995, and one for the reboot’s cast, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

“The “Full House” group chat is, like, it’s the OGs,” said Bure, explaining that Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier were all part of the chat. The “Fuller House” group chat “includes, like, all the kids, even their parents,” the actress told Us Weekly.

Bure has maintained close relationships with all her “Full House” co-stars over the years. She’s been a guest on Bob Saget’s podcast and recently supported John Stamos’s new Disney Plus TV show in an Instagram post.

“Bob talks the most in the group chat,” Bure told Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi. “Bob is probably the funniest. Although when Dave chimes in, Dave is always super funny.” The Hallmark actress credits Dave Coulier with introducing her to her husband at a charity hockey game. According to The Huffington Post, Valeri Bure even gave Coulier a hockey stick with the inscription “thanks for Candace” for introducing him to his wife of 24 years.

In addition to Bure, a few other “Full House” stars participate in both group chats, namely Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, and Scott Weinger. Bure and Weinger got married on “Fuller House” as DJ Tanner and Steve Hale. “You’ll always be my longest dating fake boyfriend and forever TV husband,” Bure captioned a photo of the pair on set.

In an interview with TooFab, the actress revealed that Weinger and her did go on a date once…sort of. Weinger was the voice of Aladdin in the 1992 animated Disney film and he invited his “Full House” co-star Bure to attend the premiere with him. “I remember kind of thinking ‘Scott and I are just friends and he invited me to the premiere’ but is this a date or not,” Bure told TooFab. Weinger weighed in as well, admitting he thought it would be a “casual thing”, not realizing how big of a deal the event was. “Like, they shut down Hollywood Boulevard,” said Weinger.

Bure Is Still Close With Her “She-Wolves”

On “Fuller House”, DJ and Stephanie Tanner and their friend Kimmy Gibbler refer to themselves as the “she-wolf pack.” The three even wore matching she-wolf pack bathrobes while getting ready for DJ’s wedding. In real life, the three women (Bure, Jodi Sweetin, and Andrea Barber) are close as well. In May 2020, Sweetin shared a photo of the trio wearing Golden Girls themed face masks. “Socially distanced She-Wolves,” she captioned the photo.

In the “Fuller House” reboot, Bure did some directing and Barber made her writing debut. The two women were supportive of each other tackling new roles on the show. Bure told Closer Weekly that Barber gave her the “nicest compliment” by saying she was “nurturing” as a director. “As an actor, that’s what you want to hear,” said Bure. “You want somebody to bring out the best in you and it was just the perfect word that she used. It made my heart swell.”

Bure took to Instagram to support Barber’s writing on the show. “I couldn’t be more proud of my she-wolf @andreabarber for writing her very first episode!,” wrote Bure. “Congratulations mama!!! You’ve done some fine work.”

Bure Has Only Good Things to Say About Her “Full House” Family

Many “Full House” fans were disappointed that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played the role of Michelle Tanner, did not make any appearances on the reboot. Bure was adamant that there were no hard feelings about the famous twins’ not returning to the show. “Everyone respects their decision and where they are in their lives now,” she told Us Weekly in June 2020.

Bure has also never condemned the actions of her former “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin, who served time in prison in 2020 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. In an appearance on the Today Show, Bure told Hoda Kotb that the situation with Loughlin was “too personal” for the “Full House” cast to comment on. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

