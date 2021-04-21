Cast Is Announced for New Hallmark Mystery ‘To Catch a Spy’

The new mystery film To Catch a Spy will premiere June 20th on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The cast list includes the married couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, both of whom are Broadway actors. Murin originated the role of Princess Anna in the Broadway musical, Frozen. Her husband since 2015, Colin Donnell, is known for performances in Broadway’s Anything Goes and The CW’s Arrow.

The film is set in the small Mediterranean country of Malta at the Hotel Optima. Nathalie Kelly, of The Baker and the Beauty, plays Chloe, a travel writer covering the hotel’s grand reopening. When Chloe witnesses a hotel guest fall to their death, she finds herself working with FBI agent Aaron (Donnell) on the case. Murin plays Sara, a member of Chloe’s travel magazine team. This will be Nathalie Kelly’s Hallmark debut.

The cast is currently filming on location in Malta. Murin has recently shared Instagram photos from Malta, including one captioned “living that beautiful Malta life” and another of her husband walking down a picturesque street. The married couple have a daughter named Cecily together. Murin recently shared a photo of the 9-month old wearing a onesie with Princesses Anna and Elsa on it. “I think she’s loving Frozen already!”, the mom and actress wrote.

Murin and Donnell Have Been In Another Hallmark Film Together

The Broadway couple also appeared in the 2020 Hallmark film Love on Iceland together. The film centers on a young woman named Chloe who plans a trip to Iceland with her old college buddies. Her ex-boyfriend, played by Donnell, shows up unexpectedly, complicating things. Murin plays Isabella, one of Chloe’s friends. The film was shot on location in Iceland. “Iceland with the best man in the world,” Murin captioned a 2019 photo with Donnell.

The couple’s real-life love story began when they were cast-mates in a production of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost. In an interview with Playbill, the couple confessed that Murin kissed Donnell at a mutual friend’s birthday party two days before rehearsals began for the Shakespeare production.

What to Expect from the Film

To Catch a Spy was written by Rick Garman who has a long list of Hallmark writing credits including The Perfect Bride and Valentine in the Vineyard. Although To Catch a Spy is a mystery, Garman is sure to sprinkle plenty of romance into the script. Garman also likes to make sure that movies filmed on location capture the spirit of the place. In an interview with Media From the Heart, Garman said “I like to infuse as much local color into the script as possible while remaining mindful that the characters are the story and too much detail or history can slow things down.”

The film is directed by Jeff Beesley who also directed Snowkissed and The Christmas Club. Beesley is from Manitoba, Canada where a lot of Hallmark films are shot. In an interview with Hallmark Channels’ Bubbly Sesh, Beesley explained that his background and first love is comedy. “What I try to do with these scripts more than anything is try to find moments of real humor and real humanity behind the characters,” said Beesley.

Don’t miss the premiere of To Catch a Spy on June 20th!

