Candace Cameron Bure Urged by Fans to ‘Be Real’

Candace Cameron Bure has been a fan-favorite star on the Hallmark Channel, but not everybody adores everything she does. A recent Instagram post about her skincare products prompted a significant response from her followers, but she may not have expected the reaction she ultimately received.

Bure Hyped a Live Chat & Skincare Line

A June 25 Instagram reel posted on Bure’s page showed her introducing the “Intro Kit” of “The Method” skincare line. She had the Harry Styles song “As It Was” playing as she showed off the products, scrubbed her face, and smiled. In her caption, she hyped a live chat she was going to do where she would talk more about these products, which she noted Walmart now carried. The post received more than 13,000 “likes” and 450 comments over the course of a few days, and many of the notes were from people gushing over Bure. That wasn’t the case with all of them, though.

“I adore you, but be real…you have face fillers—botox, your forehead is frozen, I get why celebs and others do this, thats ok, but just say so, you all get treatments,” one person commented.

“She is a sweetheart. Beautiful spirit, but definitely fillers in her cheeks. People can try these products if they want, but be realistic about their own results. Celebrities also can afford facials, etc often,” another person noted.

“Truly wish I could afford these products,” a third commenter lamented, while another wrote simply, “Disappointed in you.”

“Can you be upfront and honest (the way Jesus would want) and admit you use Botox or fillers? I just watched fuller house. You have a different face. Which is fine, but don’t be dishonest about the products,” shared someone else.

Others Lauded Her Perspective on Things

Despite a number of critics commenting on Bure’s post, there were plenty of people who gushed over her as well. Several referenced her faith as one of the reasons they adored her so much.

“We absolutely love you and putting God first in your life,” wrote one fan, who also added heart and praying hands emoji.

“I always knew there was a reason you were my favorite sibling on the show… You’re amazing. I love you even more for sticking to your guns, not posting what everyone else is but also not being negative, and not caving to the ‘hollywood’ liberal pressure,” commented another supporter.

Many Hallmark fans continue to adore Bure, even though she recently made a major change that takes her away from the channel. In April, it was revealed she had signed a deal with GAC Media, where she will develop and star in projects for them going forward. She just celebrated her 26th anniversary with her husband, Valeri Bure, and other recent posts of hers have hyped her clothing line, a faith-based line of cards and gifts, as well as her brother Kirk Cameron’s film “The Homeschool Awakening.” Sometimes Bure does clap back at critics on social media, but in the case of this recent skincare promotion, it appears she’s chosen to hold back.