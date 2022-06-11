Where Was ‘Caribbean Summer’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Caribbean Summer”, premieres on Saturday, June 11th, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Heather Hemmens and Ser’Darius Blain.

‘Caribbean Summer’ Was Filmed in Placencia, Belize

“Caribbean Summer” was filmed in Belize, a beautiful nation on Central America’s eastern coast, according to Hallmark’s press release for the movie. Belize boasts the Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and deep jungle to the west, according to the Travel Belize website. Belize is famous for its travel destinations where you can go on backpack hikes, visit its beaches and coast, go kayaking or horseback riding, see all of the exotic bird tours available, and more. Their website even lists eco-tours available. The set for the movie was located in Placencia, Belize.

Travel Belize’s Instagram is full of beautiful pictures displaying the joys of vacationing there. Look at this beautiful shot below.

The filming crew and actors were especially happy to be filming in such an amazing place.

Ron Sierra shared this photo below, thanking Film Belize and the Hallmark cast and crew for the amazing experience.

Meet the Cast

“Caribbean Summer” is part of Hallmark’s Summer Nights movie series.

Crown Media describes the synopsis of the movie this way: “Jade (Hemmens), a morning news producer, is forced to take a vacation after an embarrassing gaffe during a live broadcast. She arrives to a relaxing Caribbean island, but Jade’s trip gets off to a rocky start thanks to a snafu involving the house she rented for her stay. Serendipitously, Jade manages to turn things around and begins a romantic Caribbean adventure with the legitimate owner of the house, a mysterious man named Ford (Blain). As Jade slowly lets her guard down and welcomes all that the island, its people, and her handsome host have to offer, her heart and job come into direct conflict when she finds out the true backstory of the man she’s falling for – and it’s a career-defining scoop.”

Heather Hemmens (Grey’s Anatomy, Christmas in My Heart) plays Jade, the news producer wanting to be on vacation. The actress recently got her “official welcome” to the Hallmark family when she signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media.

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Crown Media,” Hemmens told Deadline. “Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are the go-to-networks for feel-good entertainment, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that.”

In October 2021, she was part of a Big Brothers Big Sisters event that raised over a million dollars.

Over a MILLION dollars was raised, a Big Brothers Big Sisters LA record! I’m honored to host this event, proud to be a Big Sister of 6 years, and overjoyed to witness the generosity of this community that recognizes mentorship for the life changing gift that it is. What a night! pic.twitter.com/WBHvyLfNiq — Heather Hemmens (@heatherhemmens) October 23, 2021

Ser’Darius Blain plays the house owner, Ford, who falls for Hemmens’ character. Blain also has two other movies coming out soon according to IMDb: “Mission Street,” which is in pre-production, and “The Knocking,” which is in post-production.

In this Instagram post below, he said that he spent a month filming the movie.

He also took a few opportunities to strike a pose for the camera and showcase his filming surroundings.

In the post below, he talked about living his dreams.

Being on set also has not stopped him from working out. It seems like he even had his personal trainer right there with him!

He shared in the post below that he recently celebrated his son’s birthday.

The movie also stars Aisha Toussaint (“Vigil”), Elizabeth Conboy (“Something Bit Me”) Buom Tihngang (“Doctor Who”), and Ron Sierra (“My Wife and Kids”). It is directed by Steven R. Monroe, who is known for quite a few Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel.

