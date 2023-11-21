Where Was ‘Catch Me if You Claus’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Catch Me if You Claus,” premieres on Thanksgiving — Thursday, November 23 — at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane. Here are all the details you need on where it was filmed, along with behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Catch Me if You Claus’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada

According to IMDb, “Catch Me if You Claus” was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. CTVNews reported that the movie was shot in a few primary locations: Sparks Street, Saint Patrick Basilica, The Rainbow Bistro on Murray Street and at A Fine Thing Furniture on Somerset Street.

Xavier Sotelo, who plays Hewitt Vance, posted about the movie on Instagram, writing: “No better way to start the week on a Monday morning than in Studio with Jim working on one of our last movies due out before Christmas!!!!”

He also shared a photo with his stunt double, writing: “Me and my Stunt Double being taken to location for filming! We were wearing the exact same wardrobe. This gentleman knows how to take a HIT!!!!”

Kim Roberts, who portrays Nancy, posted a reel on Instagram and wrote about how much fun she had filming in Ottawa.

“One of the things I love about my job is the travel,” she wrote. “It’s always fun to work in another city, especially when that city is Ottawa and I get to spend time with family members I don’t see nearly enough of.”

Ricci wrote on her Instagram that this was “one of the most enjoyable shoots ever” and Macfarlane had her “doubled over in laughter the entire time.”

Writer Nina Weinman posted about how excited she was, sharing: “This is a super fun one and I’m so proud of it. Huge thanks to @kellygarrettstere for being this movie’s champion for more than a decade!

You can catch the original “Jingle Bell Rock” played in the movie and performed by David Foster and Katharine McPhee on this Spotify link.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Avery Quinn’s shot at anchoring news clashes with a Santa-suited intruder, Chris, who insists he’s Santa’s son on a first Christmas mission. They unravel a career-making story together.”

Luke Mcfarlane, who recently became a father with his partner, alpine skier Hig Roberts, plays “Chris” in the movie. According to his bio, he earned a Drama Desk award for his role on Broadway’s “The Normal Heart.” He’s also starred in off-Broadway productions such as “The Busy World of Hushed,” “Where Do We Live,” and “Juvenilia.” A Juilliard graduate, his notable theater performances include Reverberations at Hartford Stage, Sam Bendrix at the Bon Soir at the Pittsburgh City Theater, and the Arena Stages remount of The Normal Heart in Washington, DC. Macfarlane’s recent Hallmark credits include projects like “Notes of Autumn,” “A Magical Christmas Village,” “Moriah’s Lighthouse,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Chateau Christmas,” and “Taking a Shot at Love” for Hallmark Channel, along with “Christmas in My Heart” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Italia Ricci plays Avery in the movie. According to her bio, she had a recurring role in the initial season of “Supergirl” on CBS, portraying Siobhan Smythe, also known as Silver Banshee. Hailing from Richmond Hill, Ontario, and raised in Newmarket, Ricci is familiar to Hallmark viewers for her lead roles in the Hallmark movies “Rome in Love,” “Love in Winterland,” and “Breakup Boot Camp.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Samantha Brown (Talia)

Kim Roberts (Nancy Lee)

Katerina Maria (Misty McAllen)

Stefan Keyes (Bink Binkerson)

Xavier Sotelo (Hewitt Vance)

Don Shepherd (Ellis)

Delia Lisette Chambers (Becca)

Suzanne Cyr (Sophie Ashburn)

Dina Renon (Executive #1)

Mikael Conde (Dillon)

Tom Keat (Ricky)

Matt Stefiuk (Jason)

Jennifer De Lucia (Mandy)

Nabil Khatib (Tom)

David D’Lancy Wilson (Max)

Pierre Brault (Lewis)

Matt Willis (Tiny Tim)

Dean Hagopian (Ebenezer Scrooge)

Andrew Jackson (Santa)

Samantha Hart (Officer Billings)

