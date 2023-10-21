Chad Michael Murray at Center of Alleged Cheating Scandal

Actor Chad Michael Murray, who currently appears in the CW’s “Sullivan Crossing” and has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, has been accused of cheating by his ex-girlfriend, actress Erin Foster. The two dated from 2001 to 2002 and lived together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On the October 19, 2023, episode of “The World’s First Podcast,” a show Erin co-hosts with her sister, Sara Foster, she confirmed a recent report that Murray started seeing his former “One Tree Hill” co-star Sophia Bush while he and Erin were still together.

Murray and Bush wound up marrying in 2005, per People, but separated five months later. They finalized their divorce in December 2006. At the time, it was rumored that Murray cheated on Bush with Paris Hilton while they were filming the horror movie “House of Wax,” per ET Online.

Now Bush and Murray’s “One Tree Hill” co-star Hilarie Burton, who’s also appeared in multiple Hallmark movies, has weighed in and claims Erin’s allegations are untrue.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erin Foster Says Chad Michael Murray ‘Definitely Did Cheat on Me’

Erin, 41, and Sara, 42, are the daughters of legendary music producer David Foster and co-own a fashion line called Favorite Daughter. During their latest podcast, the sisters laughed and compared notes over a recent article that listed the various celebrities they’ve dated over the years.

Erin then brought up an recent report by celebrity gossip publication DeuxMoi about Murray’s cheating.

“I was also featured in this DeuxMoi thing with Chad Michael Murray,” she told her sister, laughing. “In it, it said, ‘And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush.'”

Sara quipped, “By the way though, DeuxMoi’s not — they don’t lie. I mean, and that is what happened.”

“I mean, yeah,” Erin said, confirming the report. “He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way while we were living together. Pretty cool.”

“I’ve moved on though, I’m over it now,” Erin continued, before sarcastically adding, “I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”

Hilarie Burton Sticks Up for Best Friend Sophia Bush Amid Cheating Rumors

The day after Erin’s comments were picked up by the media, Burton stepped into the fray to stick up for Bush, whom she told Entertainment Tonight she’ll “protect at all costs.”

In an example of that loyalty, Burton posted a screenshot on October 20 of one of the online articles about Erin’s cheating allegations and added her own commentary in her Instagram Stories.

Burton wrote, “Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it.”

Addressing Erin directly, Burton wrote, “We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing (sic) her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, she’s mine!”

“Happy to discuss, @erinfoster,” Burton continued. “You also deserve truth. There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so fuck it. I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”

At the time of publication, Erin had not responded publicly to Burton’s Instagram Story, and neither Murray or Bush have commented on Erin’s allegation.

All three stars who made up the alleged love triangle are in different relationships now. Erin married businessman Simon Tikhman on New Year’s Eve in 2020, according to ET Online. Bush married entrepreneur Grant Hughes in June 2022, but filed for divorce in August 2023, per E! News. On October 17, TMZ reported that Bush is now dating U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

Meanwhile, Murray, now 42, announced in January 2015 that he and actress Sarah Roemer had married and were expecting their first child together, per People. The couple now has three kids together — a son born in 2015, a daughter born in 2017, and a second daughter who arrived in August 2023.