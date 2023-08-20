Chad Michael Murray & Wife Welcome New Baby

Actor Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl. On August 19, 2023, Murray — who’s appeared in multiple Hallmark movies since 2018 — and Roemer announced the happy news via social media and revealed that their newborn daughter arrived with something extra special: a small birthmark shaped like a heart.

In an Instagram post featuring a photograph of the marking, Roemer wrote, “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle.”

Tagging her husband, the new mom continued, “We are so in love! 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

Chad Michael Murray Celebrates Arrival of Third Child: ‘Heart Full’

Murray, who has starred in Hallmark movies including “Road to Christmas” and “Love in Winterland” as well as on the TV series “One Tree Hill,” shared his wife’s post in his Instagram Stories.

Over the post, he wrote, “Heart full. #Family ❤️ She’s here!”

Murray and Roemer waited until just weeks before their little girl’s arrival to announce they were expecting. On July 8, Murray shared an Instagram photo of Roemer cradling her baby bump while looking at a full-length mirror.

He wrote, “Baby #3 loading…❤️ Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

According to Today, Murray and Roemer married in 2015 and have two other children — a son born in 2015 and a daughter in 2017. The couple has never publicly shared the names of their children.

On the same day the couple announced they were expecting a third child, Murray shared another Instagram post featuring video footage of some of his favorite family moments.

The proud papa wrote, “We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:) Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally💪❤️💪 Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5😳 I can hear it now- ‘Uhoh, here come the Murray’s’ 😂😂😂”

Chad Michael Murray is Juggling His Family & New Movie

Murray has been so busy juggling his growing family and other acting projects that some Hallmark fans have wondered if he’ll ever return to the network.

After rising to fame on “One Tree Hill,” Murray turned much of his focus to rom-coms and joined Hallmark in 2018, starring in “The Beach House” with Andie MacDowell and Minka Kelly. He last appeared on Hallmark in the August 2021 movie “Sand Dollar Cove,” and the network hasn’t announced any new projects with him since. That may be, in part, because he’s so busy with other projects.

Murray currently stars in the TV series “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which has already aired in Canada but was picked up for the The CW’s fall schedule in the U.S., according to Deadline. Due to the drama’s success in Canada, it’s already been renewed for a second season in both countries.

In April, Murray also filmed a Netflix original rom-com “Mother of the Bride,” per BuzzFeed. A release date hasn’t been announced, but the movie will co-star Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt.

Meanwhile, on July 12, People revealed that Murray has also filmed a new Great American Family movie for the 2023 holiday season called “Christmas on Windmill Way” co-starring “Wynonna Earp” actress Christa Taylor Brown.