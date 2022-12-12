Chad Michael Murray Admits He Gets ‘So Excited’ Every Time He Sees This Co-Star

Over the weekend, Christmas movie enthusiasts gathered in New Jersey for the 2022 Christmas Con event. Many Hallmark stars were there, and fans heard them talk about their current projects and co-stars. Chad Michael Murray was there, and he spent some time talking about a colleague of his whom he goes way, way back with — Bethany Joy Lenz. What he had to say about her was adorable, and Christmas Con fans loved meeting both actors.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chad Michael Murray Praised Bethany Joy Lenz

Murray’s former “One Tree Hill” co-star Bethany Joy Lenz joined him on stage at Christmas Con for a question-and-answer session with attendees. Hallmark fans love seeing these two together, and it seemed clear they remain on good terms after all these years. During the session, Murray told Lenz, “I think you look younger now than you did then,” according to Heavy Entertainment Editor Lauren Weigle, who attended the event. He admitted whenever he gets the opportunity to see her, he gets “so excited,” and noted his ongoing connection to her is “one of those things where it’s a family.”

The Hallmark star has talked about the “One Tree Hill” family before, referencing an ongoing group text chat the group has. In December 2021, he told E! Online, “The group text is about to blow up because it’s almost Christmas. Literally Christmas, I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everybody, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth.” Murray added, “When you look at your phone, you got 64 texts: ‘I don’t know that many people. OK, it’s all of them.”

Fans Went Wild Over Seeing Murray & Lenz

📸 | Joy Lenz e Chad Michael Murray no #ChristmasCon2022 ontem à noite em Nova Jersey! pic.twitter.com/8obQFl7So6 — Portal OTH Brasil (@PortalOTHBR) December 11, 2022

It’s been years since Murray and Lenz shared a screen with one another on “One Tree Hill,” but fans still love to see them together. Quite a few photos made it to Instagram and Twitter as fans shared their interactions, and the Hallmark stars seemed to stay quite busy at the event as they met avid supporters.

“My life is complete. I just got to meet Bethany Joy Lenz,” tweeted one fan, who got an autographed picture and a photo with Lenz.

“I don’t get Starstruck like ever but today I got to meet one of my favorite actors @ChadMMurray & Bethany Joy Lenz and it made my teenage dreams come true,” tweeted another fan. “Both Chad and Bethany were incredibly sweet and kind… they love there (sic) fans. Thank you #OneTreeHill,” the enthusiastic supporter added.

“Finally reunited with this amazing guy @chadmichaelmurray You’re the best!” gushed another fan on Instagram, as she shared a photo taken with the Hallmark star. That same fan snagged one with Lenz and Hallmark actor Tyler Hynes too, sharing, “Two of my faves. Thank you both for an amazing unforgettable weekend!!”

As IMDb noted, “One Tree Hill” aired for nine seasons, from 2003 to 2012. It has been off the air for a decade now, but stars like Lenz and Murray still have huge fan bases who loved the CW show and now love their holiday movies and Hallmark work.