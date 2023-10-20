‘Checkin’ It Twice’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s first Countdown to Christmas movie, “Checkin’ It Twice,” premieres on Friday, October 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry. Read on to learn behind-the-scenes details about the movie, including where it was filmed.

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ Was Filmed in Vernon & Kelowna, Canada

“Checkin’ It Twice” was filmed in Canada — more specifically, in the Vernon and Kelowna areas in March 2023. The movie was originally called “Christmas Goals,” Vernon Morning Star reported.

According to Vernon Morning Star, the fictitious Idaho Falls Flying Trout’s home arena was filmed at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Extras enjoyed free coffee, donuts, muffins, and prize drawings while they were filming.

The Christmas Jamboree scenes were filmed at Laurel Packing House in Kelowna, Vernon Morning Star shared.

Rumors about the movie first spread back in March, when McGarry posted quick clips while filming on his Instagram Story.

Can't say anything definitively about Kevin McGarry, based on brief video clip he shared, but Hallmark's CHRISTMAS GOALS *is* hockey-themed, and filming now in Kelowna/Vernon, B.C. (An extras call went out for Kal Tire Arena this coming Monday.) 📸 https://t.co/SXiJqfcqVb https://t.co/6DgVYgnQcr pic.twitter.com/fayuiQr2aY — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 17, 2023

According to UBCP/ACTRA, “Christmas Goals” was filmed from March 13 through March 31.

Craig March, who plays “Dad” in the movie, posted a selfie that revealed the filming locations were in Vernon and Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. The movie was filmed back in late March.

Haven Gin, who plays Tiffany in the movie, took to Instagram to post a “That’s a wrap!” selfie in front of her trailer door. Filming wrapped on March 29, according to her post.

On the same day, Jaxon Jensen posted a similar “wrap” photo with some of his co-stars, revealing they had been filming for two weeks.

“Spent the best 2 weeks working on this film with some of the greatest cast, crew and teammates a guy could ask for,” Jensen wrote.

McGarry replied to the photo, joking, “One day I’ll be as tall as @ryandoherty92.”

Desiree Zurowski also posted a selfie with some of her co-stars. Someone commented, “Is that in Kelowna?”

Ryder Miller, who plays Dalton, shared a photo wearing full hockey gear while on set. The picture was tagged in Kelowna, British Columbia.

“CANNOT WAIT!!!!! THE COUNTDOWN IS ON!” Kairo Ellis also posted.

Brittany Mitchell posted a countdown in anticipation of the movie’s premiere.

Mitchell also shared an article by Vernon Morning Star, which mentioned the Christmas movie.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s simply reads, “A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.”

Kim Matula, who plays Ashley, is best known for her role as Hope Logan on the popular CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” according to her bio. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to her work on the soap opera, Matula has also appeared in other TV series and films, including in shows like “UnREAL” and “Faking It” and in movies like “Dawn Patrol” and “Maybe Someday.”

Kevin McGarry plays Scott. According to his bio, he’s a Canadian actor, perhaps best known for his role as Nathan Grant on “When Calls the Heart.” He’s also known for his role as Mitch on “Heartland,” and for his roles on “The Night Agent,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ransom,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “The Bold Type,” and more. McGarry also has an extensive theater background, which includes roles in productions like “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” and “She Loves Me,” among others. As for Hallmark, he also starred in “The Wedding Veil” series of movies, “A Song for Christmas,” “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” and more.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Brittany Mitchell (Julie)

Jamila Hall (Becca)

Craig March (Dad)

Desiree Zurowski (Mom)

Kairo Ellis (Parker)

Jaxon Jenson (Tony)

Ryan Doherty (Pierre)

Tucker Bowman (Dave)

Jennifer Higgin (Grandma)

Mike Dopud (Coach Jensen)

Robert Nogier (Gus)

Cameron Paisley (Zetner)

Janet Anderson (Older Woman)

Kylee Bush (Ella)

Curtis Lovell (Trevor)

Shanna Giannozio (Mrs. Carlton)

Chris Froese (Mr. Carlton)

Sequoia Wiseman (Mrs. Sanchez)

Justin Lacey (Mr. Sanchez)

Dan Zaleski (Wayne)

Sigrid Pareja (Sandra)

Haven Gin (Tiffany)

Brenden Drouin (Cameron)

Ryder Miller (Dalton)

Corey Turner (Chuck)

Doris Bregolisse (Sports Reporter)

Pete MacLeod (Referee)

Chantal Emmery (Waitress)

Chloe McKinnon (Little Girl)

Kiran Madahar (Bonnie)

