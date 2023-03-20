Rumors Swirl About a Kevin McGarry Hockey-Themed Christmas Movie

Is Kevin McGarry filming a new Hallmark Christmas movie? Although neither McGarry nor Hallmark have made an announcement, some fans are piecing together hints online, resulting in rumors that the popular star might be working on a hockey-themed holiday movie. Here’s what we know so far.

McGarry Shared a Video of Filming Occurring at a Hockey Rink

The rumors started after McGarry posted a video on his Instagram Reel showing him skating at a hockey rink while something is being filmed. He didn’t provide any additional commentary. Here are some screenshots from the video.

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, which is known for posting accurate information about Hallmark movies being filmed, surmised this might be related to a hockey-themed movie currently being filmed for Hallmark.

Can't say anything definitively about Kevin McGarry, based on brief video clip he shared, but Hallmark's CHRISTMAS GOALS *is* hockey-themed, and filming now in Kelowna/Vernon, B.C. (An extras call went out for Kal Tire Arena this coming Monday.) 📸 https://t.co/SXiJqfcqVb https://t.co/6DgVYgnQcr pic.twitter.com/fayuiQr2aY — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 17, 2023

A Hockey-Themed Christmas Movie Is Filming in Canada

According to UBCP/ACTRA, a hockey-themed film called “Christmas Goals” is being filmed in Kelowna, Canada, from March 13 through March 31. Graham Cairns is the production manager, Kevin Fair is the director, Judy JK Lee is the casting director, and Rick Pearce is the stunt coordinator.

According to IMDb, Fair is often involved with Hallmark movies, including directing “Morning Show Mysteries,” “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Nikki & Nora,” “Always Amore,” “Our Christmas Journey,” and more.

Brittany Mitchell is currently filming for a Hallmark movie and just wrapped another film called “Just Like a Christmas Movie,” @SleepyKittyPaw shared.

Brittany Mitchell on the set of Hallmark's hockey-themed CHRISTMAS GOALS, filming now in and around Kelowna, B.C., directed by Kevin Fair and starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Matula. Mitchell just wrapped a supporting lead on JUST LIKE A CHRISTMAS MOVIE 📸 https://t.co/2JUIbFyJZv pic.twitter.com/0Ocqph2JCz — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 18, 2023

On Instagram, Mitchell shared that she was filming a holiday movie in sunny Peachland, British Columbia. In a previous post, she wrote that she was filming a Hallmark movie in Kelowna. She didn’t name the movie, but @SleepyKittyPaw connected her to “Christmas Goals.”

Ginger Palmer replied to one of her posts, talking about what a beautiful day it was to be filming. In a previous Instagram post, Palmer was looking for extras for a Christmas hockey movie in the Vernon and Kelowna region.

Producer Giles LaPlante, who has produced some Hallmark films among others, has also posted about working at a hockey rink.

McGarry Recently Celebrated His Birthday

McGarry recently celebrated his 38th birthday, according to his Instagram posts.

He wrote in a post, “A little wiser, and my back hurts more! Thank you all for the lovely and heartwarming messages! So grateful for everything!”

His fiance Kayla Wallace, who stars with him on “When Calls the Heart,” commented: “It was so heavy carrying it from the bakery, thanks for giving my biceps a break.”

The two stars announced their engagement in late December.

On his birthday, Wallace shared a sweet post about McGarry.

She wrote, “Put your hands together for this guy. My darling, it’s my greatest pleasure to get the gift of you every day. Happy Birthday!”

Erin Krakow, who is good friends with McGarry and Wallace and also stars with them on “When Calls the Heart,” shared a sweet birthday photo of McGarry holding her newly adopted dog.

