Julie Gonzalo Tags Chris McNally in Photo Announcing Baby’s Birth

Hallmark star Julie Gonzalo is celebrating the birth of her newborn baby. The news was announced on Gonzalo’s Instagram when she shared a photo of the baby and tagged herself and fellow Hallmark star Chris McNally in the post. The two had not officially announced publicly that they were in a relationship, but ET Online had previously revealed that the two were dating.

Gonzalo Wrote ‘Welcome Baby M’ & Tagged McNally in the Post

In an Instagram post, Gonzalo wrote, “Our hearts are full… Welcome baby M ♥️.”

Although she didn’t name McNally as the father in the post, she tagged him and herself in the photo announcing the baby’s birth. She and McNally have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. While they would sometimes post photos of the dogs they both adopted in posts, they had never posted a photo together on social media until this one.

Friends and followers alike showered the couple with well wishes and notes of congratulations.

McNally is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Lucas on “When Calls the Heart.” Co-star Erin Krakow, who plays Lucas’ fiancee Elizabeth, replied to their post writing, “🥰🥰🥰.” Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary in the series, replied with heart emojis.

Cara Santana wrote, “What?!?! OMG CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Rachel Boston replied, “Welcome to the world!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Adam Johnson wrote, “Whaaaaaa??? Congratulations!!! Can’t wait to see more pics.”

Ryan McPartlin wrote, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Emma Bell replied, “CONGRATULATIONS MAMA!! Welcome to the world baby and mother :-).”

Linda Gray wrote, “What a beautiful miracle. Love and blessings to all three of you👏👏👏❤️😍🤗🙏🏻💐⭐️🎈🎈🎈”

The couple had not previously revealed that they were expecting a baby, so many fans were taken by surprise. But they all congratulated the couple and expressed excitement about the news. On Twitter, many fans tagged the couple in their notes of congratulations.

Congratulations! 👶 💖 Such a beautifully sweet & tender photo to introduce your precious baby M❣️Such genuine joy it must give you it's no wonder your hearts are full! 💕 🙏🏼 you for sharing with fans of both of you @julie_gonzalo & @ChrisMcNally_ ❤️❤️ — ginger (@ginger50741608) June 5, 2022

On Twitter, Ginger wrote, “Congratulations! 👶 💖 Such a beautifully sweet & tender photo to introduce your precious baby M❣️Such genuine joy it must give you it’s no wonder your hearts are full! 💕 🙏🏼 you for sharing with fans of both of you @julie_gonzalo & @ChrisMcNally_ ❤️❤️.”

Here are some more tweets that were shared:

Congratulations to you and @ChrisMcNally_ and best wishes for abundant blessings for your sweet little family of three. 🥰❤️😍 "May soft whispers of Love surround you like a blanket as you celebrate the addition of your sweet baby." ~ unknown — Mrs🥰LizzyB (@LynnKersting) June 5, 2022

Echo this, Julie and Chris! Much happiness to you both! Hope you'll share pics w/us!! We love you! ❤️@ChrisMcNally_ @julie_gonzalo https://t.co/QhAPi45u7A — SassyGram 🇺🇸🌟🌷🍀🔥🌸 (@linus_blanket16) June 5, 2022

McNally & Gonzalo Starred in ‘The Sweetest Heart’ Together

Although it’s not known where McNally and Gonzalo first met, the couple did star in Hallmark’s “The Sweetest Heart” together, which premiered in 2018.

In an interview with Fansided at the time, Gonzalo said that she and McNally would often split cupcakes during filming.

“At one point we were making a point to try all the cupcakes,” she said. “We were constantly [asking] what are these and what are these? Chris and I, my costar Chris McNally, we would share a half, like, let’s try this one. We would halve it. You’re also working and you’re on camera, and you don’t want to constantly be eating cupcakes.”

She said that when she and McNally first met for makeup and hair tests, he was also busy doing a play. She asked him to find time for them to go over lines so they could build a rapport for the movie.

“I was like, if you can squeeze me in at some point, I’d love to just sit down with you, run some lines and run some scenes and discuss some stuff that we need to do, but mostly, just get to know you, get to know each other,” she recalled. “Because at the end of the day, chemistry is about feeling good about the person you’re with and knowing their energy. I’m a true believer in energies and space and all that stuff.”

She told Fansided that McNally was a wonderful person and very easy to work with.

“So we took the time to just kind of chat and talk and get to know each other as much as we could in the little time that we had,” she said. “And then throughout the film, we were able to get together after work and read some lines. And he’s such a wonderful, wonderful person and a terrific actor so it was very easy with him.”

Although the two haven’t posted photos together on social media about their relationship, many fans figured out they were a couple based on the two sharing photos of the same dogs in the same locations.

In September 2021, Gonzalo shared a photo in Vancouver of a “family day” outing, and many fans believed that McNally was the person in the background.

When McNally’s roles on “Firefly Lane” and “Grease” were announced, Gonzalo tweeted a note of congratulations to him.

So very proud of this man!!!! Big things are coming for you @ChrisMcNally_ 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/JrycUfYqbA — Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) February 12, 2022

In July 2019, ET Online reported that the two were dating. McNally told ET that he feels sexiest when his girlfriend says he’s handsome.

“If my girlfriend tells me I’m handsome, that’ll make me feel good,” he said.

