‘The Christmas House’ Cast Remembers Treat Williams

Actor Treat Williams died on June 12 at the age of 71 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near his home in Vermont, as first reported by People. He was a prolific actor, including starring in many movies and the TV series “Chesapeake Shores” for the Hallmark Channel.

One of his most important roles was that of a father to a gay son in “The Christmas House.” As Decider’s Brett White wrote after Williams died, “As the film’s patriarch, Treat Williams brought so much to the role of Bill Mitchell. He played a father figure who loved his sons — straight and gay — and was equally invested in each of their happiness. … It cannot be overstated how much gay men needed to see a father like Bill Mitchell, one who did not balk at seeing his son being affectionate with another man, one who treated his son-in-law with respect. … Just having Treat Williams in the cast added a heightened level of respect to the whole production. … Having Treat Williams so vocally, so lovingly promote the film on his social media? That mattered too.”

It sounds like the cast became close and as such, they have been sharing emotional tributes to the late actor.

Jonathan Bennett Said Being Around Treat Williams Was Like ‘Lightning in a Bottle’

In a lengthy Instagram post, star Jonathan Bennett wrote about his on-screen dad Treat Williams. The two co-starred in “The Christmas House” and its sequel, the first two movies in Hallmark history to feature an LGBTQ couple among its characters.

Bennett wrote that not only was Williams an amazing man who made everyone on the set laugh all the time, but it meant so much to Bennett that Williams made sure his character hugged his gay son’s husband in “The Christmas House” because it was important to him to represent that on screen.

Bennett’s full post reads:

I have never met someone like Treat, being around him is like lightning in a bottle. All he wanted to do is make you laugh and entertain you, he’s was the definition of a showman. I’ve never laughed or loved harder on a set than with him and our magical Mitchell Family that he was the cornerstone of. Getting to play his TV son in two movies was an honor, and we are all so lucky to have been in his presence. But something he did that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life is the hug he made sure to give Brad my TV husband as he got out of the car in our first scene. That will always stick with me. He wanted to make sure as a TV father he was on camera giving his gay son’s husband a huge hug and kiss when we showed up for Christmas. He thought it was important for other fathers watching to see the love and support between a dad and his son’s husband, it was so important to him. That’s the kind of love Treat had for all of us. My love goes out to everyone that was lucky enough to have had Treat in your life.

In the comments, actor Brad Harder, who played Bennett’s husband in the movie, said that that moment was one he “will never forget” because it was “so impactful and profound.”

“He was the biggest ally, cheerleader and inspiration of what being a father, actor and person to have in this life. He played a dad to so many people over the years, what an incredible gift we got to get Treat!” added Harder.

Actress Sharon Lawrence, who played Williams’ on-screen wife and Bennett’s on-screen mom, wrote, “Oh dear one, thank you. It’s such a huge and sad shock. We enjoyed each other so much and our cast stays close. His life force was so vibrant and will linger on for us as we pour over videos and chats, clips and condolences. He had so much more to do…. 😢 Truly a loss personally and collectively.”

Lawrence also posted her own tribute to Instagram with photos from behind the scenes of “The Christmas House” and its sequel.

On the post, she wrote, “This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always a joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @treat.williams2 enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence and example of solid love. He was honest and clear and dedicated to his family and passions. I can’t imagine his loved ones’ loss – it’s just shattering. My consolation is all the great memories and that he did what he loved doing until the end. Soar high, dear friend.”

Other actors and famous friends were quick to jump in with their own messages about Williams.

“Such a special guy. Thank you for sharing these memories,” wrote Jacklyn Collier.

News anchor Dayna Roselli wrote, “He seems like something really special. Always enjoyed him on TV. He was great in this movie with you too. Breaks my heart watching that video because I know how much it must hurt. Thinking of you.”

Actor Victor Webster wrote, “So sad. What a great guy.”

The Hallmark Channel is Re-Airing ‘The Christmas House’ in Williams’ Honor

The day after news broke about Williams’ untimely death, the Hallmark Channel announced on its Instagram that they would be re-airing “The Christmas House” in his honor.

“From captivating performances to spreading cheer, @treat.williams2 won our hearts time and time again. In his loving memory, tune in for a special presentation of ‘The Christmas House’ on Friday, June 16 at 8/7c ❤️,” reads the announcement.

In the comments, Hallmark actor Luke Macfarlane wrote, “I had the privilege of working with Treat early in my career on ‘Brothers and Sisters.’ He was the kind actor on set friendly, warm, open and talked to [everyone]. He showed me that this was the kind of actor I wanted to be.”

The Hallmark Channel also posted a tribute immediately following Williams’ death that read, “We are heartbroken over the passing of beloved Treat Williams, star of ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ ‘The Christmas House’ and so much more. We will forever cherish him in our hearts, and extend our condolences to Treat’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Underneath that post, Bennett wrote that the “earth is a little less bright tonight without him with us.”

“The Christmas House” re-airs on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel. Williams is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children, Gille and Ellie. Ellie wrote a couple of emotional tributes to her father this week.