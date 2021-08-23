‘Christmas Waltz’ Director Drops Cryptic Hint About Sequel While Filming New Movie

Michael Damian, who directed The Hallmark Channel’s hit movie, “Christmas Waltz,” has recently wrapped a new Hallmark Christmas movie airing this year. He shared some hints about the new movie on Twitter, while also sharing an intriguing tweet about the possibility of a “Christmas Waltz” sequel.

He Wrapped a New Christmas Movie in Early August, But This One Isn’t a Sequel to ‘Christmas Waltz’

On August 4, Damian shared on Twitter that he had just wrapped his new Christmas movie.

Hi friends, I hope you’re having a wonderful week! Super excited we wrap filming my new Christmas movie today! Can’t wait to share all the exciting news about the stars and more with you very soon🎥🕺💕 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 4, 2021

On July 21, he said the film he’s currently working on isn’t a sequel. However, that same day he also tweeted a hint about a sequel, which is explained later in this story.

The film I’m working out now it’s not a sequel but I think you’re going to really love this new story characters! — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) July 22, 2021

The New Movie Was Filmed in Bucharest

On August 6, he shared more details, including that the movie was filmed in Bucharest.

Hey friends,

I hope you’re all doing great! We wrapped filming our latest Christmas film and flying back from Bucharest to see the family. Wishing you a wonderful weekend💕🕺💝 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 7, 2021

One person replied that he needed to be careful because of COVID-19, and Damian replied: “Absolutely! I am vaccinated and I am still very very careful! taking lots of vitamins. Only sitting in outdoor restaurants. Wearing mask whenever possible.”

Absolutely! I am vaccinated and I am still very very careful! taking lots of vitamins. Only sitting in outdoor restaurants. Wearing mask whenever possible. 🙏💝 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 8, 2021

He’s been tweeting hints about the movie for quite some time. On July 27 he tweeted: “Greetings from Bucharest! Hope you had a lovely day! Much love!”

Greetings from Bucharest! Hope you had a lovely day! Much love! — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) July 28, 2021

On July 21, he wrote: “Hello my friends! How the heck are y’all doing? Sorry I’ve not been on social media very much. We are filming our new Christmas film🎥🕺! Can’t wait to share exciting news about it with you very soon!”

Hello my friends! How the heck are y’all doing? Sorry I’ve not been on social media very much. We are filming our new Christmas film🎥🕺! Can’t wait to share exciting news about it with you very soon! — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) July 22, 2021

On July 21, he wrote that Bucharest was “fantastic and love the cast of our new Holiday film!!!”

Bucharest is fantastic and love our cast of our new Holiday film!!! 🎥👍🏻💕 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) July 22, 2021

He hasn’t shared any additional details as of the time of this story’s publication. It’s not yet clear who’s starring in the movie.

He Said News About a ‘Christmas Waltz’ Sequel Is Coming Soon

Damian has been encouraging fans to keep tagging Hallmark about their interest in a sequel to “Christmas Waltz.” The popular movie starred Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. On July 21, he told fans that news about “Waltz #2” was coming soon.

He wrote: “Hello fabulous Christmas Waltz TV Fans and Friends!! Stand by for some Waltz #2 news coming soon! @MPCA_BKTV @bradkrevoy.” He tagged the Motion Picture Association of America in the tweet.

Hello fabulous Christmas Waltz TV Fans and Friends!! Stand by for some Waltz #2 news coming soon🕺💃🎥! @MPCA_BKTV @bradkrevoy https://t.co/zqxOhl7Esi — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) July 22, 2021

Damian also answered fan questions about the latest updates on a sequel. When a fan asked if there would be a sequel, he responded simply with a series of “fingers crossed” emojis.

🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 18, 2021

When another fan shared a tweet about why they needed a sequel, he retweeted the message and wrote: “We Love you and are with you 💯 %! 🎥💃🕺💕”

We Love you and are with you 💯 %! 🎥💃🕺💕 https://t.co/LVfwvGAlqq — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 22, 2021

It appears that Damian and the stars of the movie are all on board for a sequel. All they need is for Hallmark to give them the green light.

When someone else tweeted about wanting a sequel, he retweeted their message and tagged Kemp, Chabert, and J.T. Church.

Church, who starred in the movie, replied: “Awesome!!!!”

Awesome!!!! — JT Church (@jt_church) August 18, 2021

He’s Also Working on a Netflix Christmas Movie Starring Lindsay Lohan

In addition to the Hallmark movie, Damian is writing a movie that will star Lindsay Lohan and is going to start filming this winter.

We can’t give out the title yet but we’re going to start filming this winter. It’s a Christmas/romance feel good movie for @netflix 🎄💝 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 12, 2021

He wrote on Twitter about the movie: “We can’t give out the title yet but we’re going to start filming this winter. It’s a Christmas/romance feel good movie for @netflix.”

