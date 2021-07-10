Where Was “Crashing Through the Snow” Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas in July movie premieres Saturday, July 10, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Brooke Nevin, and Kristian Bruun. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought the movie to life.

‘Crashing Through the Snow’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to IMDb, “Crashing Through the Snow” was filmed in Canada. They shot the movie in April, according to an Instagram Story shared by Summer Howell, who stars in the movie. Filming ended in May.

In an interview with the Hallmarkies Podcast, Acker said they filmed in Winnipeg for most of the movie “and then the last few days we flew to Banff … outside of Calgary which was gorgeous.”





“It was still snowing in Winnipeg when we were shooting a couple of times there,” she said. “…The last night there’s this steamy scene in a hot tub… It was our last night. It’s a scene with Warren and I and … (at) midnight it started snowing these gorgeous, amazing snowflakes the size of a tennis ball that were just like all separate and falling down… I guess all the Canadians were less fazed by it than me, but I was like, ‘This is the most magical thing I’ve ever seen. This is a Hallmark movie! You couldn’t have paid for this to be this amazing!”

Christie shared this photo thanking the Fairmont Banff while they were filming in that location.

Nevin shared a photo she took on set and wrote that movie has many winter activities, including “impressive pratfall stylings” by Acker, helicopter piloting by Christie, and more. She added that she had a lot of fun eating prop candy on set.

Myla Volk, who starred in the movie as Sophie, shared some photos and said she had tons of fun making the movie.

She shared that Howell gave her a lot of great advice while they were filming.

In an interview with the Hallmarkies Podcast, Acker said that she’s known Christie for 15 years and they’ve worked on three non-Hallmark shows prior to this movie. “He’s just one of my favorite people ever,” she shared.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister’s perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.”

Amy Acker stars as Maggie. Her many credits include “All Rise,” “God Friended Me,” “Suits” (Esther), “The Gifted” (Kate), “Con Man” (Dawn), “MacGyver,” “A Nutcracker Christmas,” “Person of Interest” (Samantha), “A Novel Romance,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “CSI,” “The Cabin in the Woods,” “Happy Town” (Rachel), “Dear Santa,” “Dollhouse,” “Drive,” “Alias” (Kelly), “Angel” (Winifred), and more.

Warren Christie stars as Sam. His many credits include last year’s “If I Only Had Christmas” with Candace Cameron Bure, “The Color of Rain,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “50 States of Fright,” “The Resident” (Jude), “The Village” (Nick), “Batwoman” (Bruce), “Cocaine Godmother,” “The Exorcist,” “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce” (Will), “The Catch” (Ethan), “Eyewitness,” “Motive” (Sgt. Mark Cross), “Chicago Fire” (Scott), “Castle,” “Alphas” (Cameron), “True Justice” (Radner), and more.

Brooke Nevin stars as Kate. Her credits include “Council of Dads,” “Construction,” “Peaked in High School,” “The Thinning: New World Order,” “Carter,” “The Christmas Cure,” “Hometown Hero,” “Journey Back to Christmas,” “Scorpion” (Linda), “Quantum Break” (Emily), “On the Twelfth Day of Christmas,” “CSI” (Maya), “Perception,” “Call Me Fitz” (Sonja), “Cracked” (Clara), “Chicago Fire” (Tara), “Breakout Kings” (Julianne), “Imaginary Bitches” (Brooke), “Worst Week,” “The 4400” (Nikki), “Animorphs” (Rachel), and much more.

Kristian Bruun stars as Jeff. His credits include “In Strange Woods,” “The College Tapes” (Oliver), “Good Witch,” “Avocado Toast the series,” “Snowpiercer,” “Carter” (Dave), “Departure,” “The AM Archives” (Oliver), “Murdoch Mysteries” (Constable Jackson), “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” “Christmas Cupcakes,” “Deep Six,” “Deep Space,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orphan Black” (Donnie), and much more.

Myla Volk is Sophie. This is her first credit on IMDb.

Summer H. Howell is Mia. Her credits include “Channel Zero” (Margot – Age 11), “Clouds,” “Hunter Hunter,” “Five True Friends,” “Heart Wired,” “Garm Wars: The Last Druid,” “Curse of Chucky,” and more.

Also starring are:

John B. Lowe (Ted)

Jen Skene (Susan)

Erik Athavale (Hector)

Andrea Del Campo (Ginny)

Nicolette Ahow (Mom)

Tom Carey (Ski Instructor)

Keishon Joseph (Ski Medic)

Eugene Baffoe (Charlie)

Chase Winnicky (Hotel Clerk)

Kate Boutilier (Lisa)

Nicole Major (Kayleigh)

Tess van Straaten (Connie)

