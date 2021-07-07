Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021 Schedule

Hallmark fans are excited about a packed schedule of movies for The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July 2021 event. Read on to learn about all the movies you’ll get to watch during this seasonal celebration.
If you’re not sure what channel Hallmark is on for you, there’s an easy way to find out. Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.
The Hallmark Channel’s event runs from July 9 to July 31, starting off right as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas in July event concludes.
Hallmark Premieres a New Movie, ‘Crashing Through the Snow’ on July 10
Hallmark traditionally premieres at least one new Christmas movie in July during its marathon of Christmas movies. Hallmark’s new Christmas for July 2021 is called “Crashing Through the Snow.” It premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Amy Acker, Warren Christie, and Brooke Nevin.
The synopsis reads: “Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister’s perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.”
The movie premiers July 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and then encores air July 11 at 7 p.m., July 15 16 11 p.m., July 18 at 1 p.m., and July 24 at 5 p.m.
The Complete Christmas in July Schedule Is Below
Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021, courtesy of Crown Media. Please note that these dates are subject to change.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, July 9, 2021
- 11 a.m.: 12 Gifts of Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Chateau Christmas
- 3 p.m.: Jingle Bell Bride
- 5 p.m.: The Nine Lives of Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Christmas Next Door
- 9 p.m.: A Christmas Detour
- 11 p.m.: Christmas Town
Saturday, July 10:
- 9 a.m.: Heart of the Holidays
- 11 a.m.: Christmas Comes Twice
- 1 p.m.: A Christmas Carousel
- 3 p.m.: A Nashville Christmas Carol
- 5 p.m.: Christmas by Starlight
- 7 p.m.: If I Only Had Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow (NEW)
- 11 p.m.: One Royal Holiday
Sunday, July 11:
- 9 a.m.: A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado
- 11 a.m.: Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
- 1 p.m.: Christmas She Wrote
- 3 p.m.: Christmas with the Darlings
- 5 p.m.: On the 12th Date of Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Crashing through the Snow
- 9 p.m.: Good Witch
- 10 p.m.: A Timeless Christmas
Monday, July 12:
- 11 a.m.: Miss Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Finding Santa
- 3 p.m.: The Christmas Cure
- 5 p.m.: A Very Merry Mix-Up
- 7 p.m.: Welcome to Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Christmas in Rome
- 11 p.m.: The Christmas Doctor
Tuesday, July 13:
- 11 a.m.: Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
- 1 p.m.: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
- 3 p.m.: The Mistletoe Promise
- 5 p.m.: Once Upon a Holiday
- 7 p.m.: Holiday Date
- 9 p.m.: Christmas Waltz
- 11 p.m.: The Sweetest Christmas
Wednesday, July 14:
- 11 a.m.: Let It Snow
- 1 p.m.: Double Holiday
- 3 p.m.: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
- 5 p.m.: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Write Before Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
- 11 p.m.: The Angel Tree
Thursday, July 15:
- 11 a.m.: Hats Off to Christmas
- 1 p.m.: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- 3 p.m.: Christmas at Pemberley Manor
- 5 p.m.: Christmas Under Wraps
- 7 p.m.: Check Inn to Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Christmas at the Plaza
- 11 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow
Friday, July 16
- 11 a.m.: Christmas Made to Order
- 1 p.m.: Christmas Connection
- 3 p.m.: Mingle All the Way
- 5 p.m.: Christmas Getaway
- 7 p.m.: Holly & Ivy
- 9 p.m.: Christmas She Wrote
- 11 p.m.: Crown for Christmas
Saturday, July 17:
- 9 a.m.: Christmas at the Palace
- 11 a.m.: A Little Christmas Charm
- 1 p.m.: Reunited at Christmas
- 3 p.m.: Switched for Christmas
- 5 p.m.: Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen
- 7 p.m.: Christmas Town
- 9 p.m.: Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
- 11 p.m.: The Christmas House
Sunday, July 18:
- 9 a.m.: The Christmas Club
- 11 a.m.: A Christmas Duet
- 1 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow
- 3 p.m.: Christmas Next Door
- 5 p.m.: Good Morning Christmas!
- 7 p.m.: Five Star Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Good Witch
- 10 p.m.: Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe
Monday, July 19:
- 11 a.m.: It’s Christmas, Eve
- 1 p.m.: Sleigh Bells Ring
- 3 p.m.: The Mistletoe Promise
- 5 p.m.: Christmas at Dollywood
- 7 p.m.: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Picture a Perfect Christmas
- 11 p.m.: The Christmas Cottage
Tuesday, July 20:
- 11 a.m.: A Dream of Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Christmas at Cartwright’s
- 3 p.m.: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
- 5 p.m.: A Wish for Christmas
- 7 p.m.: One Royal Holiday
- 9 p.m.: Christmas Comes Twice
- 11 p.m.: If I Only Had Christmas
Wednesday, July 21:
- 11 a.m.: Christmas Cookies
- 1 p.m.: Christmas List
- 3 p.m.: Christmas by Starlight
- 5 p.m.: A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado
- 7 p.m.: A Timeless Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Christmas Made to Order
- 11 p.m.: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Thursday, July 22:
- 11 a.m.: Marry Me at Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Love You Like Christmas
- 3 p.m.: Jingle Around the Clock
- 5 p.m.: Sharing Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Meet Me at Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Reunited at Christmas
- 11 p.m.: Christmas on my Mind
Friday, July 23:
- 11 a.m.: Christmas in Homestead
- 1 p.m.: A Nashville Christmas Carol
- 3 p.m.: Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- 5 p.m.: Heart of the Holidays
- 7 p.m.: A Christmas Carousel
- 9 p.m.: The Christmas House
- 11 p.m.: Cranberry Christmas
Saturday, July 24:
- 9 a.m.: Once Upon a Holiday
- 11 a.m.: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Snow Bride
- 3 p.m.: A Christmas Detour
- 5 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow
- 7 p.m.: Crown for Christmas
- 9 p.m.: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- 11 p.m.: The Christmas Card
Sunday, July 25:
- 9 a.m.: A Very Merry Mix-Up
- 11 a.m.: Christmas Land
- 1 p.m.: Let It Snow
- 3 p.m.: 12 Gifts of Christmas
- 5 p.m.: A Royal Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Christmas Under Wraps
- 9 p.m.: Good Witch
- 10 p.m.: The Nine Lives of Christmas
Monday, July 26:
- 11 a.m.: Road to Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen
- 3 p.m.: My Christmas Love
- 5 p.m.: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
- 7 p.m.: Five Star Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Check Inn to Christmas
- 11 p.m.: The Christmas Bow
Tuesday, July 27:
- 11 a.m.: A Bride for Christmas
- 1 p.m.: A December Bride
- 3 p.m.: The Christmas Club
- 5 p.m.: Chateau Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Coming Home for Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
- 11 p.m.: Christmas by Starlight
Wednesday, July 28:
- 11 a.m.: A Cheerful Christmas
- 1 p.m.: Christmas Joy
- 3 p.m.: Christmas in Rome
- 5 p.m.: Christmas at Pemberley Manor
- 7 p.m.: Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
- 9 p.m.: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
- 11 p.m.: A Little Christmas Charm
Thursday, July 29:
- 11 a.m.: Holiday Date
- 1 p.m.: A Christmas Duet
- 3 p.m.: The Sweetest Christmas
- 5 p.m.: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Christmas at Holly Lodge
- 9 p.m.: Welcome to Christmas
- 11 p.m.: 12 Gifts of Christmas
Friday, July 30:
- 11 a.m.: Merry & Bright
- 1 p.m.: Christmas in Vienna
- 3 p.m.: Switched for Christmas
- 5 p.m.: With Love, Christmas
- 7 p.m.: Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
- 9 p.m.: Jingle Bell Bride
- 11 p.m.: Christmas at the Palace
Saturday, July 31:
- 9 a.m.: Christmas at Dolllywood
- 11 a.m.: Picture a Perfect Christmas
- 1 p.m.: On the 12th Date of Christmas
- 3 p.m.: Christmas Waltz
- 5 p.m.: Christmas at the Plaza
- 7 p.m.: Cross Country Christmas
- 9 p.m.: Love, For Real (New movie premiere, but not a Christmas movie)
- 11 p.m.: A Glenbrooke Christmas
