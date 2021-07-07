Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021 Schedule

Hallmark fans are excited about a packed schedule of movies for The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July 2021 event. Read on to learn about all the movies you’ll get to watch during this seasonal celebration.

If you’re not sure what channel Hallmark is on for you, there’s an easy way to find out. Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The Hallmark Channel’s event runs from July 9 to July 31, starting off right as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas in July event concludes.

Hallmark Premieres a New Movie, ‘Crashing Through the Snow’ on July 10





Hallmark traditionally premieres at least one new Christmas movie in July during its marathon of Christmas movies. Hallmark’s new Christmas for July 2021 is called “Crashing Through the Snow.” It premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Amy Acker, Warren Christie, and Brooke Nevin.

The synopsis reads: “Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister’s perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.”

The movie premiers July 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and then encores air July 11 at 7 p.m., July 15 16 11 p.m., July 18 at 1 p.m., and July 24 at 5 p.m.

The Complete Christmas in July Schedule Is Below

Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021, courtesy of Crown Media. Please note that these dates are subject to change.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 9, 2021

11 a.m.: 12 Gifts of Christmas

1 p.m.: Chateau Christmas

3 p.m.: Jingle Bell Bride

5 p.m.: The Nine Lives of Christmas

7 p.m.: Christmas Next Door

9 p.m.: A Christmas Detour

11 p.m.: Christmas Town

Saturday, July 10:

9 a.m.: Heart of the Holidays

11 a.m.: Christmas Comes Twice

1 p.m.: A Christmas Carousel

3 p.m.: A Nashville Christmas Carol

5 p.m.: Christmas by Starlight

7 p.m.: If I Only Had Christmas

9 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow (NEW)

11 p.m.: One Royal Holiday

Sunday, July 11:

9 a.m.: A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

11 a.m.: Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

1 p.m.: Christmas She Wrote

3 p.m.: Christmas with the Darlings

5 p.m.: On the 12th Date of Christmas

7 p.m.: Crashing through the Snow

9 p.m.: Good Witch

10 p.m.: A Timeless Christmas

Monday, July 12:

11 a.m.: Miss Christmas

1 p.m.: Finding Santa

3 p.m.: The Christmas Cure

5 p.m.: A Very Merry Mix-Up

7 p.m.: Welcome to Christmas

9 p.m.: Christmas in Rome

11 p.m.: The Christmas Doctor

Tuesday, July 13:

11 a.m.: Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2

1 p.m.: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

3 p.m.: The Mistletoe Promise

5 p.m.: Once Upon a Holiday

7 p.m.: Holiday Date

9 p.m.: Christmas Waltz

11 p.m.: The Sweetest Christmas

Wednesday, July 14:

11 a.m.: Let It Snow

1 p.m.: Double Holiday

3 p.m.: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

5 p.m.: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

7 p.m.: Write Before Christmas

9 p.m.: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

11 p.m.: The Angel Tree

Thursday, July 15:

11 a.m.: Hats Off to Christmas

1 p.m.: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

3 p.m.: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

5 p.m.: Christmas Under Wraps

7 p.m.: Check Inn to Christmas

9 p.m.: Christmas at the Plaza

11 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow

Friday, July 16

11 a.m.: Christmas Made to Order

1 p.m.: Christmas Connection

3 p.m.: Mingle All the Way

5 p.m.: Christmas Getaway

7 p.m.: Holly & Ivy

9 p.m.: Christmas She Wrote

11 p.m.: Crown for Christmas

Saturday, July 17:

9 a.m.: Christmas at the Palace

11 a.m.: A Little Christmas Charm

1 p.m.: Reunited at Christmas

3 p.m.: Switched for Christmas

5 p.m.: Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen

7 p.m.: Christmas Town

9 p.m.: Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

11 p.m.: The Christmas House

Sunday, July 18:

9 a.m.: The Christmas Club

11 a.m.: A Christmas Duet

1 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow

3 p.m.: Christmas Next Door

5 p.m.: Good Morning Christmas!

7 p.m.: Five Star Christmas

9 p.m.: Good Witch

10 p.m.: Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe

Monday, July 19:

11 a.m.: It’s Christmas, Eve

1 p.m.: Sleigh Bells Ring

3 p.m.: The Mistletoe Promise

5 p.m.: Christmas at Dollywood

7 p.m.: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

9 p.m.: Picture a Perfect Christmas

11 p.m.: The Christmas Cottage

Tuesday, July 20:

11 a.m.: A Dream of Christmas

1 p.m.: Christmas at Cartwright’s

3 p.m.: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

5 p.m.: A Wish for Christmas

7 p.m.: One Royal Holiday

9 p.m.: Christmas Comes Twice

11 p.m.: If I Only Had Christmas

Wednesday, July 21:

11 a.m.: Christmas Cookies

1 p.m.: Christmas List

3 p.m.: Christmas by Starlight

5 p.m.: A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

7 p.m.: A Timeless Christmas

9 p.m.: Christmas Made to Order

11 p.m.: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Thursday, July 22:

11 a.m.: Marry Me at Christmas

1 p.m.: Love You Like Christmas

3 p.m.: Jingle Around the Clock

5 p.m.: Sharing Christmas

7 p.m.: Meet Me at Christmas

9 p.m.: Reunited at Christmas

11 p.m.: Christmas on my Mind

Friday, July 23:

11 a.m.: Christmas in Homestead

1 p.m.: A Nashville Christmas Carol

3 p.m.: Christmas Scavenger Hunt

5 p.m.: Heart of the Holidays

7 p.m.: A Christmas Carousel

9 p.m.: The Christmas House

11 p.m.: Cranberry Christmas

Saturday, July 24:

9 a.m.: Once Upon a Holiday

11 a.m.: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

1 p.m.: Snow Bride

3 p.m.: A Christmas Detour

5 p.m.: Crashing Through the Snow

7 p.m.: Crown for Christmas

9 p.m.: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

11 p.m.: The Christmas Card

Sunday, July 25:

9 a.m.: A Very Merry Mix-Up

11 a.m.: Christmas Land

1 p.m.: Let It Snow

3 p.m.: 12 Gifts of Christmas

5 p.m.: A Royal Christmas

7 p.m.: Christmas Under Wraps

9 p.m.: Good Witch

10 p.m.: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Monday, July 26:

11 a.m.: Road to Christmas

1 p.m.: Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen

3 p.m.: My Christmas Love

5 p.m.: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

7 p.m.: Five Star Christmas

9 p.m.: Check Inn to Christmas

11 p.m.: The Christmas Bow

Tuesday, July 27:

11 a.m.: A Bride for Christmas

1 p.m.: A December Bride

3 p.m.: The Christmas Club

5 p.m.: Chateau Christmas

7 p.m.: Coming Home for Christmas

9 p.m.: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

11 p.m.: Christmas by Starlight

Wednesday, July 28:

11 a.m.: A Cheerful Christmas

1 p.m.: Christmas Joy

3 p.m.: Christmas in Rome

5 p.m.: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

7 p.m.: Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

9 p.m.: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

11 p.m.: A Little Christmas Charm

Thursday, July 29:

11 a.m.: Holiday Date

1 p.m.: A Christmas Duet

3 p.m.: The Sweetest Christmas

5 p.m.: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

7 p.m.: Christmas at Holly Lodge

9 p.m.: Welcome to Christmas

11 p.m.: 12 Gifts of Christmas

Friday, July 30:

11 a.m.: Merry & Bright

1 p.m.: Christmas in Vienna

3 p.m.: Switched for Christmas

5 p.m.: With Love, Christmas

7 p.m.: Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

9 p.m.: Jingle Bell Bride

11 p.m.: Christmas at the Palace

Saturday, July 31:

9 a.m.: Christmas at Dolllywood

11 a.m.: Picture a Perfect Christmas

1 p.m.: On the 12th Date of Christmas

3 p.m.: Christmas Waltz

5 p.m.: Christmas at the Plaza

7 p.m.: Cross Country Christmas

9 p.m.: Love, For Real (New movie premiere, but not a Christmas movie)

11 p.m.: A Glenbrooke Christmas

