Danica McKellar: GAC Sometimes ‘Feels More Like Hallmark’ Than Hallmark To Her

Danica McKellar has loved working with GAC Family ever since she signed an exclusive deal with the network. She joked in a recent interview that working with GAC Family actually feels more like Hallmark to her than Hallmark probably would right now.

She Said the Actors, Producers, & CEO All Give the Network a Hallmark Vibe

In an interview with Us Weekly, McKellar said that so many people from the Hallmark Channel are now working with GAC Family that it really feels like being at Hallmark.

McKellar said, “It was Bill Abbott who I adore and a lot of the executives moved over there honestly. In some ways feels more like Hallmark than probably if I were still Hallmark. So all producers are all the same. All the actors, of course, were the same too.”

Bill Abbott, who launched GAC Family, was previously the CEO of the Hallmark Channel.

McKellar previously told The Wall Street Journal that she was drawn to GAC Family because she had enjoyed working with Abbott at Hallmark, where he had been the person to recruit her.

“So when he was getting ready to launch this new network, I was thrilled that he reached out to me to sign a multi-picture deal as an actress and executive producer,” she shared.

McKellar previously told Heavy in an exclusive interview that she jumped at the chance to help Abbott build a brand new network.

“Bill Abbott is a friend, and he’s such a good person,” she told Heavy. “And I jumped at the opportunity to help him build this new network. … It’s a smaller network right now, and we’re building something together. And that in itself is this great feeling of collaboration and teamwork.”

McKellar told Us Weekly that she was drawn to GAC Family because they offered her a multi-picture deal, which she didn’t have at Hallmark, and she loved the idea of helping develop stories.

“Part of it was because I had the opportunity to do a multi-picture deal, which I hadn’t done at Hallmark.” she said. “…But also really being a producer, really helping to develop these stories from the beginning. And that’s really exciting for me as a storyteller. I love that.”

She said she’s looking forward to having a bigger role in casting choices and script development.

Her Deal with GAC Family Lasts Through 2023

In a press release, GAC Media revealed that McKellar signed a deal to executive produce and star in original movies for both GAC Family and GAC Living. A GAC Media representative confirmed with Heavy that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. The press release noted that the contract lasts through 2023.

In a press release, Abbott said about the her contract: “Danica is a world-class talent who is among TV’s most beloved and enduring stars. Her combination of creativity and passion is second to none, and I am thrilled to have her join GAC’s close-knit family.”

McKellar told Heavy in an exclusive interview that working on GAC movies brings a strong collaborative spirit.

“That’s something I found doing GAC movies… Even on the movies that I executive produced before, it’s just a different feeling,” she said. “…There was this feeling of freedom.”

