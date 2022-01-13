Danica McKellar Reveals Her Next Movie Will Have a Unique Theme

Danica McKellar left Hallmark for a three-year contract with GAC Family. She recently revealed that one of her upcoming movies is going to feature dancing as a theme.

An Upcoming Movie with GAC Family Will Feature Dancing as a Theme

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar was hesitant to reveal details about her next projects with GAC Family. However, she opened up more about one project when chatting with The List.

She told Heavy: “[New movies] are definitely happening. We’re just right now trying to figure out exactly what we want to shoot and when. We haven’t figured out if my next movie is going to be the Christmas movie or we’re going to do one in between. But more to come on on all of that.”

She revealed a few more details to The List, including that one of her new movies on GAC Family will involve dance.

“I can’t give you a lot of details yet, but I’m working on one that involves some dance, which is a lot of fun,” she told The List. “I haven’t done a lot of dancing since ‘Dancing with the Stars’ several years ago, but I love it. And it’s just a fantastic fun exercise and art form all at once. So that’s in the works. And of course, a Christmas movie this year, which I also can’t talk much about, but I think if I’m right, audiences are going to be very excited about it. But I can’t say anything else. I’m just going to be really mysterious with you.”

In 2020, one of Hallmark’s most-watched movies was “Christmas Waltz” starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. The show got record-breaking views, with live-viewing numbers hitting 3.95 million, the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw shared.

ICYMI in the larger ratings thread, here are Hallmark's top-rated movies of 2020. All are Christmas and 9 topped 3 million viewers, 2 more than hit that mark in 2019. CHRISTMAS WALTZ with Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp is officially the most watched Hallmark Channel movie of 2020. pic.twitter.com/5vZVE8Ln03 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) December 22, 2020

“Christmas Waltz” ended up being Hallmark’s most-watched movie of 2020, including non-Christmas movies too. In contrast, “The Wedding Veil” just recently hit 3.394 million live viewers, beating Hallmark’s most-watched movie of 2021, which was “Christmas at Castle Hart” (all three movies starred Lacey Chabert.)

McKellar Likes Working with GAC Family Because of the Extra Freedom

She told Heavy in an exclusive interview that she enjoys working with GAC Family because of the extra freedom she gets when making movies.

“It was so collaborative,” she told Heavy. “That’s something else I found a doing GAC movies even more so than my prior experience. … It’s more collaborative than it was even on the movies that I executive produced before. It’s just a different feeling…There was this feeling of freedom… [GAC is] where I got my sense of freedom and collaboration from.”

She continued, telling Heavy: “Bill Abbott is a friend, and he’s such a good person. And I jumped at the opportunity to help him build this new network. … It’s a smaller network right now, and we’re building something together. And that in itself is this great feeling of collaboration and teamwork. It’s been a lot of fun as well.”

Bill Abbott launched GAC Family and GAC Living after he left his role as CEO of the Hallmark Channel. He told The Wall Street Journal: “We’re not actively going out and poaching from Hallmark. We have many more talent approaching us than we have movies to put them in… It’s nothing more than competition, and I certainly don’t wish them ill in any way.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup