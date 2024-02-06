Daniel Lissing & Erin Krakow Will Finally Reunite in Hallmark Movie Special

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing are finally reuniting for a new Hallmark movie, Hallmark Media announced during its panel at the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, February 6. While the movie doesn’t appear to be connected to “When Calls the Heart,” the reunion of these stars will be big news for Hearties fans.

Krakow & Lissing Will Star in ‘Santa Tell Me’

Krakow and Lissing will star in a 2024 Countdown to Christmas movie called “Santa Tell Me,” Hallmark announced during its TCA (Television Critics Association) panel, according to Emily Longeretta of Variety.

Longeretta shared on X: “Hallmark #CountdowntoChristmas announcement: #SantaTellMe, starring #WCTH’s Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, is coming! #TCA24”

The news is already causing excitement among Hearties. Fans of “When Calls the Heart” have wanted to see Krakow and Lissing reunited ever since Lissing’s character, Jack, was killed off “When Calls the Heart” in season 5. Krakow’s character, Elizabeth, and Jack had a love story that fans still talk about today.

Additional details haven’t yet been shared, but Lissing has long been open about his desire to star in a movie with Krakow ever since he left “When Calls the Heart.”

In an interview with Deidre Behar about two years ago for Entertainment Tonight, Lissing said that he would love to star in a movie with Krakow.

He said, “I would work with Erin in a heartbeat. The idea of us doing a movie together, a Christmas movie, a rom-com, whatever, in any capacity, I just think that’s a non-brainer… We’ll leave that up to the movie gods and see what happens.”

In 2020, Lissing told ET Online that he had even pitched an idea for a movie with Krakow to Hallmark.

“About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time,” he said. “Maybe it is now?”

Lissing Left ‘When Calls the Heart’ for ‘Personal’ Reasons

When Lissing first left Hallmark, he shared that it was for “very personal” reasons, Deseret News reported. And it was his decision, not Hallmark’s. He said:

Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave ‘When Calls the Heart’ for reasons that are very personal to me I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls and they were nothing but supportive of me.

In an interview with Paul Greene

, who also starred in the series, Listing said he left “When Calls the Heart” because it didn’t fit with the path he had for his future.

“I’ve got a very clear vision of what I want to do, how I want to do it, and the path that I choose to be on in this life…” he told Greene at the time. “Man, I just loved playing Jack. I really, really did. If there was ever an opportunity to do anything again, I would not be opposed to it. But…in life, you’ve just got to make the decisions… You have to weigh up: ‘OK what’s my purpose? What do I want to do? What do I want to achieve?…’ And so, super tough decision to walk away…”

In the end, he said, he had to follow his heart.

He did briefly return to the series’ spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” for a cameo role in a Christmas special that aired on Great American Family in 2021.

His character didn’t come back to life. Rather, his ghost appeared to Abigail (Lori Loughlin) with a message for Elizabeth.

Jack said in the Christmas special:

Abigail, can you get a message to Elizabeth for me? … Let her know that I’m happy she’s moving on with her life. And let her know she’s doing a fine job with Little Jack and I could not be prouder of both of them.

While the scene was sweet, fans have been wanting to see Krakow and Lissing share the same screen, and it looks like they are finally going to get their wish.

