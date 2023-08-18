Longtime Hallmark Star Shares Deep Grief After Family Loss: ‘My Heart is Broken’

Longtime Hallmark actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family are grieving the death of her beloved aunt, retired teacher Bloneva Wiggins, who died on August 15, 2023, at the age of 73. Wiggins’ death was first announced in an Instagram post by her son, Jerome Wiggins.

Fans may remember Jerome from his many appearances on the Style Network reality show that Mowry-Housley starred in with her sister Tia Mowry from 2011 to 2013, “Tia and Tamera.” A singer, actor and minister, Wiggins and his mom have been big cheerleaders for both sisters, but Mowry-Housley considers him to be not only her cousin but her “best friend.” He even joined her in 2021 for moral support on the set of “The Masked Singer” when she competed as the Seashell, according to People.

In an Instagram post on August 18, Mowry-Housley opened up about their family’s loss, calling her Aunt, her mom Darlene‘s sister, one of her favorite people.

“Auntie…still can’t believe I’m writing this,” she wrote. “You fought hard. And loved hard. Your motto has always been family first! Your heart was full of love always and so unconditionally. You were absolutely the best! One of my fav people.”

Mowry-Housley, whose next Hallmark movie will be September’s “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major,” shared that her “heart is broken in a million pieces” and has received condolences from many famous friends. But it’s not the first time she’s had to face such a difficult loss; she’s also been open about the grief of losing her niece and grandmother months apart.

Famous Friends Lift Up Tamera Mowry-Housley & Family Amid Aunt’s Death

In her social media tribute, Mowry-Housley shared multiple photos with her aunt and revealed how heartbroken she felt, including for her cousin Jerome and his brother Andre.

She wrote, “This one stings. Gotta admit. But I know everyone you encountered… you touched immensely. Love you with all my heart. My heart is broken in a million pieces. Rest in peace. 💔 @theejerome and @aio303 my heart is with y’all.”

In response, Jerome wrote, “My mommy…..💔” and Mowry-Housley replied, “I know boo 💔”

Mowry-Housley received an outpouring of love from celebrity friends and concerned friends, too.

Hallmark actor and director Peter Benson wrote, “Sending big love to you and your family ❤️”

Oscar winner Viola Davis wrote, “So sorry🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️”

Actress Amy Davidson commented, “Oh Tam, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you all ❤️❤️”

Though Mowry-Housley’s sister Tia didn’t make her own post about their aunt’s death, she commented on their cousin Jerome’s announcement.

Tia wrote, “My heart. I’m numb. Feeling heavy. Love you. Love you. Love you. See you all soon”

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Family Has Walked Through Grief Before

Though losing her aunt is very hard, this is not the first time Mowry-Housley has found herself grieving publicly over a devastating loss.

In 2018, her niece Alaina Housley — the daughter of her husband Adam’s brother — was killed in a mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. She was the youngest victim at just 18 years old.

Two months later, in January 2019, Mowry-Housley lost her grandmother, according to Oprah Daily. While still co-hosting the talk show “The Real,” the actress tearfully commemorated the first anniversary of her niece’s death and shared what it had been like to quickly lose two people who she was so close with.

“I’ve lost two very close people in my life very, very quickly in a short amount of time,” she said, “and what I’ve learned from that situation is that life is short and don’t take for granted life… What I’ve learned is to really be present. To really see my friends, my family, and life. Life is precious.”

Mowry-Housley continued, “Don’t let your concerns, your worries just kind of suck that out of you. We are alive for a reason. If you’re here today, it’s because you have a purpose. So make sure you focus on that. And then also I’ve learned that the art of letting go things or people that do not serve you in a positive way because life is short. Don’t hold on to that crap. Let it go.”