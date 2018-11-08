Tamera Mowry’s Niece Missing After Borderline Bar & Grill Shooting

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley’s niece is missing after the Borderline Bar & Grill Shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. Mowry responded to this tweet from @Amowreader:

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

@Amowreader, who goes by Ashley, had earlier tweeted that “Pls pray for my residence hall, a handful of girls went to line dance tonight and they’re not all accounted for.” Ashley later tweeted that Mowry’s niece was the only student who remains unaccounted for. Just before 6 a.m. local time, Mowry tweeted, “We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting.” Ashley is a student at Pepperdine University.

Mowry’s husband, Adam Housley, tweeted in the aftermath of the shooting, “Please pray if you believe….pray.” When asked by a follower, “Pray for what?” Housley responded, “My niece. A beautiful soul.”

At around 11 p.m. on November 7, a 29-year-old gunman shot-and-killed 12 people, including Ventura Counter Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ron Helus. The gunman is dead. Authorities have said that the gunman was armed with a .45 caliber gun as well as some kind of smoke device. Speaking to CBS Los Angeles, the father of a customer at the bar said his daughter said the gunman “knew what he was doing” and had a “purpose.”

The bar was a popular hangout for college students, including those from Pepperdine University. Adam Housley is a political science and telecommunications graduate from Pepperdine, class of 1994. Mowry told the Today show in August 2018 that she and her sister, Tia Mowry, attended Pepperdine University part-time while they filmed their hit show, Sister, Sister. In July 2018, Housley explained to Yahoo Lifestyle that he and Mowry were set up by Pepperdine economics professor Robert Sexton. Mowry graduated from Pepperdine with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology with an emphasis on Abnormal Childhood Development.

Pepperdine is a private university that is affiliated with the Churches of Christ.

