Erin Krakow Answers Fan Questions About ‘It Was Always You’ Part 2

Erin Krakow, star of Hallmark’s hit series “When Calls the Heart,” took time to answer fan questions on Instagram Live recently. Among fans’ most pressing questions was whether or not she would be interested in a sequel to “It Was Always You,” where she starred opposite Tyler Hynes.

She Said There Are Currently No Plans for a Sequel to ‘It Was Always You’

Krakow said she had some downtime in the trailer that night, so she was going to answer questions about filming and other topics that Hearties were interested in.

Of course, many fan questions revolved around Tyler Hynes and if they might make a sequel to “It Was Always You.”

She replied: “Thanks for asking! No plans as of yet — but if that’s something you’d like, I recommend reaching out to @hallmarkchannel.”

Rumors about a potential sequel have been circling for a while, especially after she and Hynes had a series of FaceTime interactions that referenced the movie. At one point, she shared an Instagram post that showed her and Hynes on FaceTime with the caption: “FaceTyme. 🥜🍰🎭.”

Some fans noticed that her original message did subtly reference “It Was Always You.” The emojis 🥜🍰 stand for peanut butter cake, and fans hoped the third emoji, 🎭, references the movie. Peanut butter cake is a reference from the movie “It Was Always You.”

Krakow Would Be Interested in Starring in Another Movie with Hynes

Although there are no plans for a sequel at this time, Krakow did say she’d be interested in starring in another movie with Hynes. When fans asked if she would be interested in doing any movie with Hynes again “in the near future,” she replied: “As long as there’s key lime pie, peanut butter cake, and zero oysters. @tyler_hynes?”

Of course, Hynes responded to the question too, since Krakow tagged him in her response. He wrote, “yes ma’am as u wish @erinkrakow.” (No doubt, his choice of words was not lost on fans, who may recognize “as you wish” as a favorite phrase from “The Princess Bride.”)

One fan asked if there was a secret message behind a photo she had shared that referenced Abigail. Krakow had shared a photo of a painting that was made by Abigail’s husband, which Jack had noticed in season one.

Krakow replied about the true meaning of her painting: “It meant I really like the new cafe wallpaper and I miss my friend.”

When saying that she missed her friend, she was referencing Lori Loughlin who portrayed Abigail in the series. Krakow has been very open with her desire to see Loughlin back on “When Calls the Heart.”

In an interview with ET Canada in February, Krakow talked about how much she’d like to see Loughlin return to the show. When asked if there was a chance that Abigail might come back in a future season, Krakow told ET Canada:

From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley. And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies