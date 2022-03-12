Where Was ‘Feeling Butterflies’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Feeling Butterflies,” premieres on Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

‘Feeling Butterflies’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to a filming notice, the movie was filmed in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, from June 8-18, 2021.

Almonte, Ontario, is a small mill town with a truly Hallmark feel. The city’s website noted that it’s on the Mississippi River, close to Ottawa, and offers food, drink, and more. The website also notes: “Oh, and they make Christmas movies here.” The website has an entire page devoted to movies made in the city. Movies filmed here include Under the Christmas Tree, A Chance for Christmas, Maps and Mistletoe, Fatman, Unlocking Christmas, The Christmas Setup, A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Scavenger Hunt (which was another movie starring McGarry), Christmas Around the Corner, Love on a Limb, Christmas Festival of Ice, and more. Hallmark, Lifetime, and other companies film romance movies in this small town.

The town boasts a riverwalk, a fair, a Celtfest, concerts, and more.

They had to film on a rainy day that was supposed to be a “bright, sunny wedding day,” Kathryn Kohut shared in a video.

Here are more behind-the-scenes moments she shared.

Ottawa Film Office shared that the movie was filmed in the Ottawa region.

A notice of filming was posted on Imgur in Almonte, Ontario. It noted that from June 8-18, 2021, “Feeling Butterflies” would be filmed in the following locations:

175+179 Elgin Street

Cashmere and Rose + Naismith Statue

Mill of Kintail

Evermore Wedding and Events

161+145th Union Street

Cashmere & Rose shared that it was “an exciting day when they were filming a scene from this movie Feeling Butterflies in the shop.” They included some behind-the-scenes photos in the post below.

According to Crown Media’s cast list, the Farfalla Butterfly Co. was a special advisor for the movie. They provide live butterflies for special events.

Wallace joked in an Instagram post that although McGarry is indeed very tall, the photo below shows her looking at a butterfly.

In this video, Wallace and McGarry are interviewing with ET about the new movie.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Emily’s booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad, Garrett. With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.”

A longer description, shared by Crown Media, explains that Emily is a “lepidopterist,” also known as a butterfly expert.

Kayla Wallace is Emily. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart.” Her other credits include “Heatwave,” “Snowed in for Christmas,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Magicians,” “Terrified at 17,” “Counterfeiting in Suburbia,” “Killer Ending,” “Once Upon a Prince,” “Christmas Solo,” and more.

Kevin McGarry is Garrett. He’s perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Nathan on “When Calls the Heart.” He also recently starred in the hit trilogy, “The Wedding Veil.” His many other credits include “Heartland” (Mitchy Cutty for 48 episodes), “Schitt’s Creek,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” “A Very Corgi Christmas,” “Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” “When Hope Calls,” “Winter Love Story,” “Hometown Holiday,” “Open Heart” (Dr. Timothy Hudson), and more.

He can be hired on Cameo to make personal videos, with all proceeds going to the Actors Fund of Canada.

Alyssa Gervasi is Amanda. She played Young Vanya on “The Umbrella Academy” for five episodes. She also starred as Young Tracey in “Love in Harmony Valley” and as a rock collector on “How to Hero.”

Ish Morris is Jodi. His credits include “Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” “UnPerfect Christmas Wish” (another Christmas movie coming out in 2021), “Good Witch” as Parker Jordan, “Evil Stepmother,” “Baby, It’s Cold Inside,” “Fit for a Prince,” “The Evil Twin,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” “Killjoys” (Weej), “Riftworld Chronicles” (Khaleesh), “Baxter” (Mr. Fellini), “Soul” (Malcolm), and more.

Kathryn Kohut is Mandy. Her credits include “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” (post-production), “Yellowstone Romance,” “Baby It’s Cold Inside,” “Kitty Mammas,” “Love at Look Lodge,” “Spare Parts,” “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” and “Christmas Scavenger Hunt.”

Also starring are:

Amanda Jordan (Rebecca)

Helena -Alexis Seymour (Jill)

Randy Thomas (Larry)

Bobby Daniels (Taylor)

Henry Pace (Little Boy)

