Where Was ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” (also known as “Five More Minutes 2,”) premieres on Saturday, December 17, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant. Here are all the details on where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’ Was Filmed in Fort Langley, British Columbia

According to IMDb, “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” was shot in the Fort Langley, British Columbia, region about an hour east of Vancouver, Canada. According to Williams’ Instagram posts, the movie was filmed in October.

Darlene Tait, who stars in the film, shared this photo on October 15 on the final day of filming, which she tagged as taking place in Langley.

DailyHive shared a map revealing several spots where holiday films are often made in Langley. While this particular movie isn’t listed, it will be interesting to see if we notice any of those locations while watching the new Hallmark feature! Some frequent filming spots include The Fort Langley Community Hall, Fort Pub & Grill, Krause Berry Farms, Saba Cafe, and more.

This film is the second Hallmark movie based on Scotty McCreery’s song, “Five More Minutes.”

Tait shared another photo taken during filming and wrote, “Thanks for making set silly AND efficient!”

Ashley Williams posted an Instagram video about what it feels like to start filming at 4 in the morning with co-star Lucas Bryant.

She wrote: “Here’s how #lucasbryant and I get ready to shoot a cozy Christmas scene at 4am. Thank you @visinecanada for your support!!”

She also explained what “phacting” means.

She wrote: “The assistant director reads the lines of the character who’s supposed to be on the phone and I’m happy cuz my hair doesn’t have to be perfect.”

To which Jonathan Bennett replied: “You phacted the crap out of that scene”

And look at this cool video of forming frost on windows while they were filming:

Check out this hilarious “Before and After” video before she goes on scene for the movie:

Williams loved making this movie. “I have the actual best job in the world,” she wrote.

Carey Feehan shared this during filming.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

After losing her husband suddenly one Christmas Eve, Kaitlyn (Williams) moves away from their Colorado home with her young son Adam (Brady Droulis, “Inventing the Christmas Prince”) and relocates to Los Angeles in search of a fresh start. Though she’s tried her best as a single mother, Kaitlyn worries about Adam. He’s become more withdrawn and, knowing her husband would have known just what their son needs, wishes Adam could have just five more minutes with him. When Kaitlyn and Adam return to Colorado to spend Christmas with her late husband’s family, she also must deal with the prospect of selling the home three of them once shared. While there, she becomes acquainted with Matthew (Bryant), a local contractor and old friend of her husband’s who was tapped by a local developer to present an offer to purchase their home. As Kaitlyn weighs her options – both with real estate and what’s next in life – she and Matthew spend time together and feelings start to develop between them. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is thrilled to see Adam become involved in the local Christmas festivities and even comes up with a fundraising idea for the local food bank. With big decisions to make that will affect Kaitlyn and Adam’s lives, the answers she needs come in an unexpected way.”

Ashley Williams is Kaitlyn in the movie. According to her bio, she’s accumulated a long list of credits, which includes more than 200 episodes of TV, a dozen pilots, and numerous feature films. However, “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and its companion movie “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” marked the first time Williams acted alongside her real-life sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Both films are part of the “Sister Swap” franchise on Hallmark. The couple not only appeared in the films, but they also had executive producing duties for both of the films.

Williams also works as a birth doula, providing emotional and physical assistance to expectant moms. She and her two kids live in both New York and Los Angeles with her and her husband, producer Neal Dodson.

Lucas Bryant portrays Matthew in the movie. According to his bio, he had a starring role in the mystery series “Haven,” which lasted for five seasons on Syfy and was based on the novella “The Colorado Kid” by Stephen King. In the show, he played the role of Nathan Wuornos, a jaded local police officer who became the partner of a newly arrived FBI agent named Audrey Parker, portrayed by Emily Rose. Bryant’s many other credits include “Queer as Folk,” “The Eleventh Hour,” “Tulips in Spring,” “Summer Love,” “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas,” “The Angel Tree,” “Country at Heart,” and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Brady Droulis (Adam)

Francesca Bianchi (Maddy)

Fred Henderson (Grandpa Howard)

Darlene Tait (Grandma Rose)

Aiyanna Miorin (Skye)

Carey Edward Feehan (John Turner)

Michael St. John (Mr. Kees)

Mark Humphrey (Jamie)

Lane Edwards (Brian Morrison)

Mitch Nel (Teenager)

Victoria Souter (Jenny)

Eamon McBride (Little Boy)

Sebastian LeRoux (Tween Boy)

Masa DeLara (Ms. Polly)

Matt Montgomery (Santa)

