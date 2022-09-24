Where Was ‘Fly Away with Me’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall Into Love movie, “Fly Away with Me,” premieres on Saturday, September 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed, cast stories, and more.

‘Fly Away With Me’ Was Filmed in Ottawa

According to the Ottawa Film Office, “Fly Away with Me” was filmed entirely in Ottawa. It’s premiering on September 24 on both the Hallmark Channel and Canada’s W Network.

Folks in Canada can watch this Ottawa-shot romantic movie tomorrow, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. on @w_network! #FilmOttawa #FlyAwayWithMe https://t.co/NbfS5uPbph — Ottawa Film Office (@OttawaFilmTV) September 23, 2022

According to IMDB Pro, the movie was produced by Tim Johnson Productions. They also promote the new movie on their website alongside “Marry Me in Yosemite”, which is another recent Hallmark movie.

The actors appeared to have a lot of fun on set. Both Hall and Mooney were very excited to reveal the movie on Twitter.

Friends, I made a movie with a bird, a dog, and the incredibly talented @TheNatalieHall. Tune in this Saturday Sept 24th 8/7c #FlyAwayWithMe @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/s7ZsE9TM9T — Peter Mooney (@Peter_Mooney_) September 20, 2022

The movie includes some airport shots and filming, which apparently took place in Ottawa. In an Instagram post, Hall shared how much fun she had working with the crew in Ottawa.

Hall wrote, “The entire crew is like family and everyone is so supportive of one another. Cast was a dream to work with (including beegee the bird 🦜) Marita as always did a wonderful job directing this sweet/funny film. Also want to give a shout out to the help I get with my little one so I can work.”

Meet the Cast

Here is what Crown Media wrote for the movie’s synopsis: “Angie (Hall) is an overworked aspiring writer who finally lands her own condo. On the first day in her new place, a parrot flies in through her balcony door. Although she has no idea who the bird’s owner is, she knows pets are not allowed in the building. While at the local pet shop she meets Ted (Mooney), an air traffic controller who not only lives in her building but is in the unit right next door. Angie soon finds out Ted is hiding a pet of his own, his sister’s dog Zoe. What ensues is a comical back-and-forth as Angie attempts to hide the bird and Ted tries to hide Zoe. Angie and Ted make a pact to have each other’s back as they work together to duck and dodge Gineen (Melinda Michael, ‘Fit For a Prince’) their condo manager. Unfortunately, one day Angie’s hopes fly right out the window as the parrot escapes and lands on Gineen, who promptly evicts her. Believing Ted never really had her back Angie is left feeling heartbroken until she receives exciting and unexpected news.“

The movie looks and sounds like a very cute and quirky rom-com!

Nathalie Hall, a Canadian actress and singer who has appeared in various Broadway, film and TV productions, plays Angie in the movie. She is best known to Hallmark viewers for her lead role in the 2019 Winterfest film “A Winter Princess,” but she has also been on the Lifetime series “UnREAL” and in a recurrent role on The CW’s “Charmed.”

She spoke to ONTVToday about the movie and shared that she wasn’t sure about filming with a bird as a co-star.

“I was saying hello to a director I’d worked with before, and she said, ‘I have this movie you would be perfect for. And it has to do with a bird.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, dear. How’s that gonna work?,’ but it was a blast,” she said.

One of her latest Instagram pictures shows a small plane in the background, but it’s unclear if it is the one used in the movie or not.

Back in May, she also shared a very nice post about Ray Liotta who passed away in the same month.

On July 1, 2017, Hall married Jack H. Robbins, a Marine. Hall told everyone in May 2021 that they had a son, their first child.

Playing Ted is Peter Mooney. Following his time as a regular on “Rookie Blue” for three seasons, he starred in “Saving Hope” and then “Burden of Truth.” Mooney is a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada. He’s been considered for five nominations for the Canadian Screen Awards. He’s married to Sarah Power and “splits his time between Los Angeles and Toronto with his wife and daughter,” his bio notes.

His Twitter account reads that he’s “Too old for TikTok. Too young for Facebook,” which is perhaps one of the reasons why he isn’t very active on social media.

Before tweeting about the new movie, he last tweeted in March 2021.

Also starring in the movie are:

Melinda Michael (Gineen)

Joseph Kathrein (Kyle)

Kathryn Kohut (Beth)

Paul Constable (Louis)

Christopher Zamat (Seth)

Karrie Kwong (Dr. Moore)

Allen Thomas Hughes (Martin)

Gabriel Hudson (Mateo)

Other showtimes after the premiere include:

Sunday, September 25 4/3c

Thursday, September 29 8/7c

Sunday, October 2 12/11c

Saturday, October 8 10a/9c

Thursday, October 20 2/1c

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup