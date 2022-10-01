Where Was ‘Girlfriendship’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall Into Love movie, “Girlfriendship,” premieres on Saturday, October 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Krystal Joy Brown, Lyndie Greenwood, and Brad James. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘Girlfriendship’ Was Filmed in South Carolina

“Girlfriendship” was shot in the same location where the storyline takes place: Edisto Island off the South Carolina coast.

“Shooting in this amazing location is just such a gift,” said actress Lindy Greenwood in the On Location Hallmark video.

“This is my first time shooting ever in South Carolina,” continued Tamera Mowry-Housley. “When I came here, I felt this energy. It’s beautiful!”

It looks like the weather was also on the crew’s side while they filmed. The preview for the movie shows gorgeous locations with the sun shining, a perfect setup for filming.

Mowry-Housley said she was honored to do this film because it represents the new Mahogany label. Krystal Joy Brown said this movie is all about “friendship, growth, and love.”

The movie was also partly shot at the Black Octopus Mercantile in North Charleston, the store shared in an Instagram post in May. It looks like the movie may have been originally called “Girlfriends’ Summer Getaway.”

Mowry-Housley also posted these behind-the-scene selfies with her costars, which you can see below.

Mowry-Housley was also tagged in a picture by Go The Distance Physical Therapy. It seems like she was doing some physical therapy while filming the movie, according to the post.

They wrote: “Congrats Tamera on finishing up physical therapy and wrapping up shooting here in Charleston!” According to the post, the movie was originally expected to premiere in July.

Executive producer Daniel Lewis shared the following post, talking about locations where they filmed.

“Have been filming on the East Coast at Edisto Island, SC. Definitely a place to vacation. Pretty magical spot, 📷” Lewis wrote in early May.

Count on News 2 reported in late April that the movie was about to film and needed extras.

“There’s definitely a strong female presence in the film, so a lot of women is what I’m looking for,” casting director Karlie Loland-Ringer told Count on News 2, when the movie was referred to as “Girlfriend’s Getaway.”

At the time, there were more than 600 people from the Charleston region who had shown interest in working with the casting firm, but they still needed more. According to Loland-Ringer, the company was mostly searching for women between the ages of 25 and 50, although males were strongly urged to apply as well. Some were paid up to $150 per day.

WSPA.com noted that COVID-19 testing was required to work on set.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark Media’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Samara Williams’ birthday turn-up is almost held up when she learns she’s finally being considered for a big promotion as Director of Finance. But her best-friends, Eva (Brown) and Renee (Greenwood), are dead set on whisking Samara away for a surprise girls’ trip to Charleston. However, a booking mix-up sends the girls on a back-to-nature “rewilding” retreat instead of the fun-filled vacation they’d planned. The “Rewilding Woman Retreat” is led by Ariella (Samantha Beaulieu, “Queen Sugar,” Bad Moms), a descendent of the Gullah Geechee people of Edisto Island off the South Carolina coast. Ariella helps these girlfriends uncover their true nature by getting back to nature through the alluring charm of the Island. For Samara, the island isn’t the only attraction. When she meets Kareem, a handsome Gullah doctor with a secret dream of becoming a chef, Samara starts to listen to the call of her own inner artist and finds herself painting again for the first time in years. Before the girls return to the mainland, learn that there are no accidents and that that they are exactly where they need to be.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley plays Samara. She began her career in Hollywood alongside her sister Tia on the popular show “Sister, Sister,” which ran for over 100 episodes between the years of 1994 and 1999. Recently it’s also been made available on Netflix. It was announced in November 2020 that Mowry-Housley would be expanding her relationship with Hallmark Media in a new overall deal that would allow her to star in and executive produce original films for the network. The deal was for a period of three years.

“I had the honor of playing ‘Samara’ alongside these beautiful and amazingly talented ladies 🤎” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Can’t forget how easy it was to work with the talented @mrbradjames! He handled being outnumbered by so many women flawlessly! 🤣🤣🤣” she also shared on Instagram.

“Loving that I get to do what I love…but missing these beauties,” she shared.

Brad James, who plays Kareem, starred in “A Chestnut Family Christmas,” a holiday movie produced by OWN. He’s also starred in “Outer Banks” on Netflix and “A House Divided” on UMC, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy. The most recent project that he’s participated in is “At That Age,” a pilot for NBC directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

Other notable TV credits include a recurring part on “Underground” on WGN, as well as roles on “Devious Maids” on ABC and “Hart of Dixie” on The CW.

Lyndie Freenwood (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Being Erica”) posted about the movie on Instagram, writing: “I loved playing Renee in #Girlfriendship. Not only is she a wonderful character, but look at this hair and makeup!!”

She also posted a selfie right from South Carolina’s Edisto beach.

Krystal Joy Brown (“The Equalizer,” “One Royal Holiday”) posted this sweet picture, captioned, “Bring your puppy to work day.”

She also posted a series of pictures with her costars, saying: “The last three weeks I made long lasting friendships, learned a lot about myself, worked with women who paved a way for me to see myself on screen and made a movie!”

Director Keshia Knight Pulliam wrote in this next Instagram post: “I am so grateful to have directed this beautiful movie with the most amazing cast and crew!!!”

She also posted, “I am tremendously honored to bring this story to life. Directing has always been my passion & I trusted my intuition when I heard now is the time!!”

In another post she wrote: “Location scouting in preparation to direct my 1st movie!!!! 🎥🎬”

Also starring in the movie are:

Brianna Reed (Joy)

Samantha Beaulieu (Ariella)

Helen Goldsby (Deborah)

Tania Mejia (Bianca)

Ahmarie Holmes (Stacey)

Krystal Farris (Foster Mom)

Drez Ryan (Ron)

Jizzy Wallace (Karina)

Kaylee Nicole Johnson (Tara)

Alyse Elna Lewis (Cara)

Avis-Marie Barnes (Mrs. Williams)

Queen Quet Marquetta L. Goodwine (Old Timer)

