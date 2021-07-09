‘Good Witch’ Canceled: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs

The Hallmark Channel’s long-running series, “Good Witch,” has just been canceled. Hallmark announced the decision on July 9, which came as a surprise to many fans. Episode seven of the seventh season had just aired and fans are tuning in on July 11 for the eighth episode. There will be 10 episodes in the seventh and final season.

Hallmark Thanked the Cast When Making the Announcement

In a press release shared with Heavy, Hallmark thanked the cast for the last seven seasons and eight movies.

Randy Pope, SVP of programming and development, said in a statement:

‘Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series. We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

A reason for the cancelation was not given. However, the show has had slightly declining ratings this season as compared to season 6. According to TV Series Finale, the show’s premiere this season had 1.7 million viewers and 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic, a 40% reduction from season 6. For June 27, the show had 1.526 million viewers and 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic. This was a growth of 4.95% in total viewers from the previous week, and a growth in the 18-49 demographic from when the season first began. However, overall this was a loss from season 6, when the season started with 1.87 million viewers and 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic, and ended with 1.9 million viewers and 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, “When Calls the Heart” saw 2.792 million viewers for the season 8 finale, with a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic.

The Series Finale Airs on July 25

The series finale is airing on Sunday, July 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. This was originally expected to be the season finale. The final episode is called “The Wedding.”

The description for the last episode reads:

In the series finale, the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others in “The Wedding,” premiering Sunday, July 25, (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Catherine Bell (“Army Wives,” “JAG”), James Denton (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), Sarah Power (“Killjoys”), Catherine Disher (“Abby Hatcher”), Kylee Evans (“The Strain”), Katherine Barrell (“Wynonna Earp”), Marc Bendavid (“Murdoch Mysteries”) and Scott Cavalheiro (“Carter”) star.

Bell has starred in the movies and the series for 13 years, beginning with “The Good Witch” movie in 2008. The primetime series kicked off in 2015.

‘Good Witch’ Had Just Launched Its First LGBTQ Storyline This Season

“Good Witch” had just launched its first LGBTQ storyline this season, and many fans were loving the romance between Zoey and Joy. The characters had just gone on their first date and had gone through some emotionally difficult moments as Zoey was navigating the loss of her previous partner in a heartbreaking accident.

Kyana Teresa portrays Zoey. When her character was first introduced, she tweeted: “Thank you everyone on the #GoodWitch team for an amazing intro episode. Thank you @hallmarkchannel for showing diversity & inclusion on screen. Thank you @KatBarrell for being a perfect scene partner. Thank you #Goodies for the love. We will not let you down. #loveislove.”